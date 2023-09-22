Best Sneakers Celebrating Hispanic Heritage Month

It is currently September 22nd which means Hispanic Heritage Month is well underway. For those who are unaware, this celebration of Hispanic culture and history takes place between September 15th and October 15th. Overall, there are a ton of industries in which Hispanic people have made huge strides in terms of representation and success. One of these industries just so happens to be sneakers.

Although this hasn't always been the case, Hispanic culture has gotten more shine in the sneaker community as of late. Moreover, Hispanic artists like J. Balvin and Bad Bunny have been getting their very own sneaker collaborations. For instance, J. Balvin has his very own shoes with Jordan Brand. Meanwhile, Bad Bunny, whose music continues to explode in the United States, has a partnership with Adidas. That said, today, we are looking at five sneakers to pay attention to during Hispanic History Month.

J. Balvin x Jordan 3 "Medellín Sunset"

Image via Flight Club

J. Balvin's next Air Jordan collaboration will be this Air Jordan 3 "Medellin Sunset." Overall, this is just a gorgeous shoe from top to bottom. With the beige leather upper and elephant print, this looks like a classic AJ3. However, the gradient purple and orange on the back heel work wonders and fit the name of the shoe very well. There is a very clear aesthetic here that fans are going to resonate with.

Bad Bunny x adidas Campus "Chalky Brown"

Image via Flight Club

Subsequently, we have another great offering with this Bad Bunny x adidas Campus "Chalky Brown." This shoe takes an iconic Adidas silhouette and offers some nice and neutral aesthetics into the mix. We love the brown suede on top of the shoe, and contrasting that with darker brown on the three stripes was a truly great decision. It is yet another example of Adidas understanding how to let an artist they collaborate with, shine.

Nike Air Force 1 Low "La Familia"

Image via Flight Club

Next up, we have the Nike Air Force 1 Low "La Familia." Overall, this is an amazing model that was created back in 2022 for Hispanic Heritage Month. It is a model that immediately got praise for its use of materials. Clay-toned burgundy nubuck is found on the upper of the shoe while some canvas is added into the mix. Furthermore, the Nike swoosh here is an orange shade of chenille. There is also some blue in here for good measure.

Vans Authentic "Dia De Los Muertos"

Image via GOAT

The Vans Authentic "Dia De Los Muertos" is the next sneaker on our list, and it is an incredible one. Although it might be incredibly rare, it is a shoe that can be enjoyed as a simple art piece. There is a black canvas base on this shoe that is complemented by some gorgeous colorful patterns. These patterns really make the shoe pop, and it is easy to see why this has become such a beloved model amongst fans.

Wmns Nike Air Max 1 "Somos Familia"

Image via Flight Club

Lastly, we have the Nike Air Max 1 "Somos Familia." Overall, this is yet another model that was made for the Day of the Dead. This "Dia De Los Muertos" sneaker contains some gorgeous colors. From the yellow canvas to the starfish orange overlays and marigold patterns, you get a truly gorgeous shoe. Once again, we are left with a sneaker that feels more like a piece of art than something that should be worn on your feet.

Let us know which of these sneakers is your favorite, in the comments section down below.