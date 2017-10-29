megatron
- MixtapesBabyTron Is Back With Second Album Of 2022, "Bin Reaper 3"The Detroit breakout star is a prolific artist, but another installment in his "Bin Reaper" series is a big event.By Gabriel Bras Nevares
- BeefDJ Akademiks Rants About Nicki Minaj, Disses Her MusicIt was a lot to take in.By Erika Marie
- MusicNicki Minaj & Joe Budden Scrap Makes For "Record Breaking" Queen Radio EpisodeThere was a lot to recap. By Noah C
- Original ContentThe Making Of Nicki Minaj's QueendomAs fans gear up for the release of Nicki Minaj's fifth album, we take a look at how she's maintained her status over a ten year spell at the top of the heap.By Robert Blair
- MusicNicki Minaj Teases "Major Announcement" For Queen Radio This WeekWhat does Nicki Minaj have in store???By Alex Zidel
- MusicNicki Minaj Announces Queen Radio Return With "Megatron" Parody RemixNicki Minaj is hosting a new episode of her radio show tonight.By Alex Zidel
- MusicNicki Minaj Joins The #FreeASAP Movement & Shares Her Own StoryThe rapper recalled almost being arrested in Jamaica.By Erika Marie
- MusicNicki Minaj's "Megatron" Flops During Second Charting WeekThis wasn't the comeback that Nicki Minaj pictured.By Alex Zidel
- MusicNicki Minaj To Sign "Megatron Challenge" Winner To Her Record LabelA once-in-a-lifetime shot!By Alex Zidel
- NewsYung Baby Tate Drops Official Version Of Her Viral #MegatronChallenge Entry"Babytron" is here.By Milca P.
- MusicNicki Minaj's "Megatron" Has Fans Either Dragging Or Celebrating The RapperNicki Minaj is back and people have mixed feelings about it.By Alex Zidel
- MusicNicki Minaj's "Megatron" Promo Includes Guns & Her Boyfriend's "Morning Wood"Nicki Minaj is doing everything in her power to push this single.By Alex Zidel
- MusicNicki Minaj Previews New "Megatron" SingleNicki Minaj returns this Friday.By Alex Zidel
- MusicNicki Minaj Clears Up Rumors Regarding Blac Chyna & "Megatron"Will Minaj & Chyna join forces?By Erika Marie
- MusicNicki Minaj Teases "Megatron" Video With Sexy BTS FootageNicki Minaj is releasing her new single this week.By Alex Zidel
- MusicNicki Minaj Shares Release Date For "Megatron" In Busty BodysuitWhat will we be getting from Nicki Minaj?By Alex Zidel
- MusicNicki Minaj's "MEGATRON" Posts Have Fans Creating TheoriesThe most creative reach involves a collaboration with Megan Thee Stallion and Trina.By Alex Zidel
- MusicNicki Minaj Returns From Social Media Hiatus With Mysterious TweetWelcome back, Nicki!By Alex Zidel
- SportsCalvin Johnson Could Be Making An NFL Comeback: ReportMultiple teams have supposedly inquired about the wide receiver. By Matt F