With all that has occurred in the Hip Hop community as of late, fans are thankful that Benny The Butcher and his family are safe following a blaze. Among the celebrations in Rap as of late have also come tragic circumstances. From losses to public beefs to lawsuits to “White Lives Matter” debates, Hip Hop has been overwhelmed with controversies.

On Tuesday (October 18), images and videos surfaced from Benny showing the devastation of a house fire that frightened his family.

(Photo by Dimitrios Kambouris/Getty Images)

The damages look to be extensive and show that the fire reached several areas of the residence. The Buffalo icon gave a walkthrough of the home and wrote, “Nobody was hurt [praying hands emoji].”

“We good, I was in L.A. India made it out that motherf*cka ASAP,” he said in a video. Smoke stained the ceilings, there was dirt on the floor, and shattered windows were blackened where the fire reached outside to the roof. Outside of the front door, the family’s Fall decorations in the yard were destroyed.

We’re happy to see that Benny and his family were able to get to safety. Check out his posts below.