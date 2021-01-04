Hynaken
- MusicTrina Talks About Doing A Verzuz With Lil Kim & Thriving Female MC Scene On "BagFuel""Da Baddest B*tch," Trina, sits down with Hynaken and E$$O to discuss women in rap.By Deja Goode
- MusicIcewear Vezzo & Helluva Explain How Detroit Rap Changed On "BagFuel"Icewear Vezzo and Helluva speak about the resurgence in Detroit rap on the latest episode of "BagFuel".By Alex Zidel
- MusicFredo Bang Talks Staying Out Of Trouble & "Top" Remix With Lil Durk On "BagFuel"Fredo Bang discussed the making of the "Top" Remix with Lil Durk on a new episode of BagFuel.By Deja Goode
- HNHH TVOmar Gooding Recalls Shooting "Baby Boy" With Snoop Dogg On "BagFuel"Omar Gooding reveals that early audiences were upset with just how gruesome Snoop Dogg's death was in the movie, forcing them to re-shoot the scene and "kill him a little kinder."By Deja Goode
- MusicRising R&B Singer Journee Talks Beyonce's Influence, Reveals Ty Dolla $ign Collab On "Bag Fuel"R&B singer, songwriter, and model Journee joins Hynaken and ES$O on a new episode of "BagFuel" to discuss her progression as a songwriter and the influence that her musically-inclined family had on her as an artist. By Deja Goode
- Pop CultureArmani Caesar Talks Benny The Butcher Shooting, YFN Lucci Drama & More On "BagFuel"“First lady” Armani Caesar talks about her highly-received new project and the fans who have been there since day one. By hnhh
- MusicLATHEGOAT And Jermaine Dupri Discuss Using Songs As Evidence And Signing To Dupri’s Label On “BagFuel”This week's episode of the new HNHH podcast "BagFuel" features Jermaine Dupri and LATHEGOAT talking it out with E$$O and Hynaken. By hnhh
- Original ContentIman Shumpert Talks King Von & LeBron James On Episode 1 Of "BagFuel"Iman Shumpert joined ES$O and Hynaken on the first episode of "BagFuel."By Alexander Cole