cellphone
- MusicKendrick Lamar's pgLang Company To Release New CellphoneKendrick's mysterious company just announced its newest collaboration. By Lavender Alexandria
- SportsConor McGregor Is Being Sued For Cellphone Incident: ReportThe man who had his phone smashed is looking for some damages.By Alexander Cole
- EntertainmentAmber Rose Invites Fans To Call & Text Her: "Wishing I Had Someone To Talk To"Chat with "Your girl, Amber Rose."By Zaynab
- SocietyPolice Try To Use Dead Man's Fingerprint To Unlock His Phone During FuneralWhat the officers did was completely legal. By David Saric
- LifeSamsung Galaxy S9 AR Emojis Are Strange And Creepy All At OnceThe Galaxy AR Emoji is directly addressing Apple's Animoji.
By David Saric
- SocietyVideo Game Obsession May Soon Be Classified As Mental Health DisorderGaming addiction will soon receive an official medical diagnosis.By David Saric
- MixtapesErykah Badu Shares "But You Caint Use My Phone" Cover Art & TracklistEvery song is about phones. By Danny Schwartz