Doja Cat: Twitter, Vegas, Age, Boyfriend, Ethnicity, Real Name, Weight Loss & More

Doja Cat, born Amala Ratna Zandile Dlamini on October 21, 1995, is an American rapper, singer, and songwriter who has taken the music industry by storm. Born and raised in Los Angeles, Doja Cat began her musical journey by making and releasing music on SoundCloud. Her unique sound and style quickly caught the attention of Kemosabe and RCA Records. The interest from both led to a joint record deal and the release of her debut EP, Purrr!, in 2014.

This article delves into various aspects of Doja Cat’s life and career, from her Twitter presence and performances in Vegas to her age, boyfriend, ethnicity, real name, and weight loss journey. Join us as we explore the multifaceted world of this dynamic artist.

Doja Cat Twitter

Can't wait to go on tour! Love you guys! Feeling blessed. <3 — DOJA CAT (@DojaCat) July 21, 2023

Doja Cat’s Twitter account, like many artists, serves as a platform for her to connect directly with her fans, share updates about her music, and express her thoughts and personality. It’s a place where she can engage with her audience in real-time, providing a more personal and immediate connection than traditional media outlets. You might find a mix of promotional posts on her Twitter feed about her latest music releases, upcoming performances, or collaborations with other artists. She might also share behind-the-scenes glimpses into her life as a musician, including photos or videos from the recording studio, on-set at music video shoots, or backstage at concerts.

What Happened With Doja & Twitter?

The star, known for her vibrant personality and unique music style, made headlines when she lost her verification badge on Twitter. This event occurred as part of Twitter’s ongoing process of removing checkmarks from legacy accounts that won’t pay for Twitter Blue. This subscription service offers enhanced features and customization options.

The “Need to Know” singer took to Twitter to respond to a fan who noticed her missing checkmark and declared that “it’s over” for her. In response, Doja wrote, “Only fans have blue ticks.” She followed up with another tweet: “Having a blue tick now means there’s a higher chance that you’re a complete loser and that you’re desperate for validation from famous people.”

Twitter’s blue check mark was initially given to companies, celebrities, government entities, and journalists verified by the platform to avoid fraudulent accounts impersonating public figures. However, under the ownership of Elon Musk, Twitter now offers blue checks to those willing to pay $8 a month for Twitter Blue. This subscription service includes features like fewer ads, a 30-minute window to change published tweets, tweets up to 10,000 characters, bookmark folders, custom app icons, NFT profile pictures, app themes, two-factor authentication via SMS, and more.

Doja Cat Vegas

“Vegas” is a standout song by Doja Cat. Released on May 6, 2022, through Kemosabe Records and RCA Records, the track served as the lead single from the soundtrack for Baz Luhrmann’s Elvis Presley biopic, Elvis. An official music video accompanying the song’s release premiered on June 2, 2022. The track’s lyrics testify to Doja Cat’s lyrical prowess, referencing a man who was an “underwhelming” presence in her life. Also, the song’s unique blend of hip-hop and pop elements and Doja Cat’s distinctive vocal style make it a memorable addition to her discography.

“Vegas” proved a commercial success, becoming Doja Cat’s seventh Top 10 single on the US Billboard Hot 100. The song’s wide-reaching success prove Doja Cat’s global appeal and ability to create music that resonates with worldwide audiences. In addition to its commercial success, “Vegas” also received critical acclaim. The song was nominated for Best Rap Performance at the 65th Annual Grammy Awards, further cementing Doja Cat’s status as a force to be reckoned with in the music industry.

Live Performances

The song’s release was accompanied by several live performances showcasing Doja Cat’s dynamic stage presence and ability to captivate audiences. Whether on stage or in the recording studio, Doja Cat’s commitment to her craft is evident in every note of “Vegas.” In summary, “Vegas” adds to Doja Cat’s impressive discography and showcases her versatility as an artist. Whether she’s rapping or singing, Doja Cat’s unique style and undeniable talent shine through, making “Vegas” a must-listen for any music fan.

Doja Cat Age

(Photo by Kevin Mazur/Getty Images for Coachella)

Doja Cat, whose real name is Amala Ratna Zandile Dlamini, was born on October 21, 1995. As of July 2023, she is 28 years old. Born and raised in Los Angeles, California, Doja Cat has been making waves in the music industry since her teens. Her journey to stardom began with the release of her breakout hit “Mooo!” which went viral and marked the beginning of her rise to prominence.

Despite her young age, Doja has accomplished a lot in her career. Her unique blend of music, which often incorporates elements of humor, vivid imagery, and social themes, has earned her a significant following. She is known for her genre-bending compositions and her active presence on social media platforms like TikTok and Instagram. Over the years, Doja Cat has released several successful albums and singles, received numerous award nominations, and performed at various high-profile events. Her age is a testament to her talent and determination, as she has achieved so much in a relatively short period.

Doja Cat Boyfriend

(Photo by Matt Winkelmeyer/Getty Images for MRC)

Jawny

One of her known relationships was with singer Jawny (formerly Johnny Utah). The two connected in 2019 after Doja reached out to him on Instagram. Despite not being a fan of his breakout single “Honeypie,” she was drawn to his style and movement in the music video. The pair even collaborated on Jawny’s track “Anything You Want.” However, by February 2020, they decided to part ways, with Doja assuring fans during an Instagram Live that no drama was involved.

Doja Cat was also linked to fellow rapper French Montana in 2020 when they were spotted together on a yacht. However, she quickly shut down the rumors, stating they collaborated on a song. The rumors resurfaced in 2022, but Doja again confirmed their relationship was platonic.

Bree Runway

In 2021, fans speculated about a possible relationship between Doja and British rapper Bree Runway. This came after Bree posted several cozy pictures and videos with Doja. However, neither of them confirmed the relationship, leaving fans to speculate. Once again, little was known publicly about Doja’s love life.

Joji

In 2022, fans started speculating about a possible relationship between Doja and Japanese singer and YouTuber Joji. However, Doja quickly dismissed the rumors during an Instagram Live, stating, “No, I’m not dating Joji.” Still, fans speculated and made the pair trending topics on social media.

Jeffrey “J” Cyrus

Most recently, in 2022, Doja has been linked to comedian Jeffrey “J” Cyrus. The two were spotted vacationing together in Cabo and have been seen together in New York on multiple occasions. However, as of now, neither Doja nor Cyrus has confirmed their relationship status.

Doja Cat Ethnicity

(Photo by Amy Sussman/Getty Images for Coachella)

Doja Cat is of biracial ethnicity. Her father, Dumisani Dlamini, is a Black South African, while her mother, Deborah Elizabeth Sawyer, is a white Jewish American. This diverse background has undoubtedly influenced her as an individual and artist, contributing to her unique style and perspective.

Doja Cat has openly addressed her racial identity in the past, especially in response to criticism over past offensive comments made online. She stated, “I am a Black woman. Half of my family is Black from South Africa and I’m very proud of where I come from.” This statement affirms her racial identity and highlights her pride in her heritage.

Her multicultural background is part of what makes Doja Cat such a fascinating figure in the music industry. Her music often incorporates various influences, and her identity as a biracial woman in the industry adds a unique dimension to her work. As she continues navigating her career, her ethnicity remains an integral part of her identity and music.

