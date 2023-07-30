Ari Fletcher Showcases Twerking Prowess In Vegas

Ari Fletcher turned plenty of heads this weekend after a video of her masterfully twerking at an event in Vegas went viral. Dressed in a loose triangular top and pink shorts, Fletcher showcased a level of twerking that many commenters described as “being like water.” While it’s likely not what Bruce Lee had in mind when he said “be water,” it’s certainly an apt description of the level of movement that Fletcher was showing off.

It’s a pleasant change for Fletcher, whose been in hot water in recent weeks. The influencer got into it with people on social media after speaking out about the phenomenon of people asking rich people for money in the replies to unrelated tweets. “Stop sending me y’all stories and life problems asking me for money. That is so annoying. I have a story and life problems as well and so does my friends and family. PLEASE STOP!”

Vegas Welcomes Twerking Renaissance

However, Fletcher was not the only person twerking up a storm in Sin City this weekend. Cardi B, arguably the queen of twerk, was also in town. Cardi hit up Dria’s Nightclub at The Cromwell Hotel. Dressed in a low-cut, figure-hugging yellow dress, Cardi twerked up a storm for a massive audience. Fans captured Cardi performing “No Limit” as she went hard on the twerking, dancing, and all-around showmanship. However, Cardi’s night wasn’t perfect. While performing her hit, “Kodak Yellow”, an audience member threw their drink at the rapper. In response, Cardi threw her microphone at the offending individual.

Cardi was out celebrating the release of “Jealousy”, the new single from her and husband Offset. Prior to hitting up Dria’s, the couple appear on Instagram Live together. One of the topics they discussed was a recent Congressional hearing on aliens. “I think that aliens exist. I think they’ve been hiding shit from a n*gga this whole time. I’ve been seeing UFOs. It’s live footage of them,” Offset said. Cardi herself wasn’t so convinced that aliens would visit Earth. “They probably got some big-ass shit going on. We’re probably some little peons to them. Then God is real, so at the end of the day, you don’t know what creatures or what’s out there,” she replied. She went on to provide an alternate explanation. “I feel like that shit is fake. The government’s trying to distract us.”

