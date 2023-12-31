Travis Kelce Reveals Christmas Gift From Taylor Swift’s Brother

Travis Kelce described Christmas as “f*cking the worst, not gonna lie,” during the latest episode of his podcast with his brother, Jason, New Heights. Travis was referring to the Kansas City Chiefs' 20-14 loss to the Las Vegas Raiders, but despite the outcome, he says the day got better after spending time with his family and Taylor Swift.

“I’ve had better," he admitted. "But it ended well, with good Christmas cheer and great people. That’s always gonna save Christmas, no matter if you lose to the Raiders or not.” Swift was at the game, rocking a Santa hat featuring her boyfriend’s jersey number, 87.

Talor Swift Cheers On Travis Kelce On Christmas

Foxborough, MA - December 17: Taylor Swift cheers for the Kansas City Chiefs after her boyfriend, TE Travis Kelce, makes a catch in the first quarter. The Chiefs beat the New England Patriots, 27-17. (Photo by Danielle Parhizkaran/The Boston Globe via Getty Images)

Afterward, he revealed that Taylor Swift's brother, Austin, gifted him a VHS copy of one of his all-time favorite movies. “He actually made me feel like a child because his gift to me was straight out of the bag, in the Santa sack. He whipped it out and handed me a VHS of my favorite football movie of all time, Little Giants," he said. The film is a sports comedy that released in 1994 starring Rick Moranis, Ed O'Neill, and more. Austin was also at the game, wearing a full Santa outfit. “It was a full commit,” Travis remarked. “He killed it.” Check out Travis' and the rest of his family's full conversation about Christmas below.

The Kelce Family Discusses Christmas

With the Chiefs' Christmas game loss, the team fell to 9-6, keeping them in first place in the AFC West, but in third place overall in the conference. In their final two games, they'll take on the Bengals and Chargers to secure their place in the playoffs. Be on the lookout for further updates on Travis Kelce and Taylor Swift on HotNewHipHop.

