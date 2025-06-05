Van Hunt Reveals Halle Berry Hasn't Responded To His Marriage Proposal Yet

Mar 2, 2025; Los Angeles, CA, USA; Halle Berry at the 97th Oscars at the Dolby Theatre at Ovation Hollywood in Los Angeles on Sunday, March 2, 2025. Mandatory Credit: Dan MacMedan-USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images
Van Hunt and Halle Berry started dating back in 2020, and it seems like they are in no rush to validate their love by tying the knot.

Halle Berry's relationship history doesn't boast the best track record, but she's very happy it led to where she's at now with her boo Van Hunt. However, as caught by The Shade Room on Instagram, it seems like the couple have to answer some tough questions as to the future of their romance.

Moreover, the couple recently spoke with TODAY about their love story and where they plan to go next. It turns out that the singer and songwriter already has his next step in mind, but the actress is not yet ready for the leap.

"So I put out the proposal, and it’s still on hold as you can see," Hunt cheekily remarked. "It’s just out there floating. You know, maybe you can encourage her."

Halle Berry Proposal

Halle Berry, who got married thrice before, explained why they want to wait due to their previous histories. "Van has been married once, and so no, we don’t feel like we have to get married to validate our love in any way. We don’t."

"I think we will get married just because, out of the people I’ve been married to, this is the person I should have married," Halle Berry remarked of Van Hunt and marriage. "And I feel like I should, we should get married, but it’s not because we feel like we have to. I think it’s something that we would like to do just because we want that expression."

Meanwhile, this is far from the first time the couple spoke on marriage. Back in early 2022, they pranked fans with a fake engagement pic. Van Hunt said he and Halle Berry joked about pranking people with news of marriage. Nowadays, it seems like he's the one who isn't in on the joke.

Nevertheless, Halle Berry's as open as ever, so we doubt this will be the last we hear of their journey as a couple. Do these mixed signals suggest they will continue to prank fans or are they turning around in their relationship? That's only for them to know until they choose to share. So let's see if Berry ever responds to the proposal.

