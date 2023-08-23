Halle Berry Will Have To Pay $8k In Child Support Going Forward

After a very long battle to settle her divorce from Oliver Martinez, the terms of what Halle Berry is responsible for are now clear. According to The Shade Room, the pair who first separated all the way back in 2015 have finally put things to rest. That came from an agreement on custody and child support for the pair’s 9-year-old son Maceo. The combination of joint legal custody and child support payments officially finalized their divorce. Documents acquired by TMZ say that Berry will have to pay “$8k a month in child support to Oliver and an additional 4.3 percent of all income she receives above $2 million.”

That isn’t the only financial responsibility Berry is on the hook for. According to the documents, “She will also completely cover their son’s school tuition, as well as his extracurricular activities, medical and health insurance, and uninsured expenses.” The documents also include the scheduling details for their co-parenting situation. “Halle will have custody of their son Monday through Wednesday, and Oliver will take over Wednesday through Friday, and they will alternate on the weekends. Maceo will also attend individual and family counseling, which Halle’s current boyfriend is prohibited from participating in.”

Read More: Halle Berry Says She’s “Sliding Into Leo Season” With Cheeky Skateboarding Pic

Halle Berry On The Hook For Child Support

Earlier this year Halle Berry stripped down to the nude for an Instagram post celebrating her own body. The post left her open to criticism online but she turned that right back around on haters. In a response to the criticism, she doubled down on her body positivity and received praise for it.

Earlier in the year she shared a rare photo of her daughter to celebrate her 15th birthday. Berry notoriously keeps her children out of the limelight and glimpses into their life can often be few and far between. The post celebrating Nahla’s birthday went on to rack up over 65k likes. What do you think of Halle Berry having to pay $8k in child support after settling her long divorce proceedings? Let us know in the comment section below.

Read More: Halle Berry Discusses Sexuality & Womanhood In Her Mid-50s

[Via]