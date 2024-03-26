Halle Berry Recalls Doctor Misdiagnosing Her With "Worst Case Of Herpes Ever"

Halle Berry spoke candidly about her experience with menopause and women’s health with First Lady Dr. Jill Biden during Propper Daley's fourth "A Day of Unreasonable Conversation" summit on Monday. In doing so, she recalled a doctor misdiagnosing her with the "worst case of herpes" they had ever seen.

“First of all, my ego told me that I was going to skip [perimenopause],” she began. “I'm in great shape. I'm healthy. I managed to get myself off of insulin and manage my diabetes since I'm 20 years old. So that makes one think, oh, I can handle menopause. I'm going to skip that whole thing. I was so uneducated about it at that time.” From there, she brought up experiencing pain after having sex with her partner, Van Hunt. “I feel like I have razor blades in my vagina. I run to my gynecologist and I say, ‘Oh my God, what's happening?’ It was terrible,” she recalled. “He said, ‘You have the worst case of herpes I've ever seen.’ I'm like, ‘Herpes? I don't have herpes!’”

Read More: Cam'ron Recalls Pre-Fame Halle Berry Flirting Attempt: "Hear Me Out!"

Halle Berry & Van Hunt Attend The Academy Awards

HOLLYWOOD, CALIFORNIA - MARCH 12: (L-R) Van Hunt and Halle Berry attend the 95th Annual Academy Awards on March 12, 2023 in Hollywood, California. (Photo by Arturo Holmes/Getty Images )

Berry then confronted Hunt over the sexually transmitted disease, but he took a test and it came back negative. “I realize after the fact, that is a symptom of perimenopause,” Berry added. “My doctor had no knowledge and didn't prepare me. That's when I knew, ‘Oh my gosh, I've got to use my platform. I have to use all of who I am, and I have to start making a change and a difference for other women.”

Halle Berry Speaks With Jill Biden

Afterward, Berry reflected on the conversation in a post on Instagram. Check that out above and be on the lookout for further updates on Halle Berry on HotNewHipHop.

Read More: Halle Berry Slime Photo: Actress Mad At Drake For Asking To Use Iconic Image & Ignoring Refusal

[Via]