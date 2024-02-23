Joe Biden Says "Good Sex" Is The Key To His Marriage, Leaves Internet Disgusted

President Joe Biden is up for reelection this year and it is not going to be easy. Overall, it looks like Biden will be facing off against Donald Trump again. Although Trump has all sorts of legal issues brewing, his base remains behind him. Moreover, there are numerous concerns surrounding Biden and his cognitive decline. Sources within the White House have described him as forgetful and in some instances, downright incompetent. However, it seems like he is still going to run, despite what some operatives are recommending.

A new book by Katie Rogers called American Woman: The Transformation of the Modern First Lady, from Hillary Clinton to Jill Biden will give potential insight into Biden's White House. Although, it mostly looks at his relationship with his wife Jill. In fact, The Daily Mail US is reporting that an exclusive excerpt from the book speaks on Biden's admissions about his marriage. For instance, he apparently tells people that the key to a successful marriage is "good sex." Although it's not bad advice, it is advice that leaves Jill Biden feeling embarrassed at times.

Joe Biden Talks Sex Life

As soon as the tweet from Daily Mail US hit Twitter, there were tons of comments and reactions to it. Below, you can see what some of those tweets had to say. Overall, people were pretty disgusted by what they were reading. Ultimately, it is easy to understand why. No one wants to think about a man in his early 80s having sex. It's that simple really. However, there were some who were supportive of the current President. After all, some are probably surprised by the fact that he can still engage in such an act.

Twitter Reacts

