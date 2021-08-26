President Joe Biden
- PoliticsJoe Biden Says "Good Sex" Is The Key To His Marriage, Leaves Internet DisgustedThe First Lady apparently doesn't appreciate Joe's persistence on the topic.By Alexander Cole
- PoliticsJoe Biden Says It's Time To Ban Assault WeaponsPOTUS is still pushing to eliminate all assault firearms in the country.By Lawrencia Grose
- PoliticsPresident Biden Gives Speech In Honor Of 9/11America still hasn't forgotten about the horrible attack that took place 21 years ago. By Lawrencia Grose
- PoliticsBiden Tests Positive For COVID AgainAfter testing negative on July 26, the President has contracted the virus yet again.By Lawrencia Grose
- SportsBrittney Griner Pens Letter To President Joe BidenBrittney Griner is fearful that she might remain in Russia for the rest of her life.By Alexander Cole
- SportsJake Paul Lists Joe Biden's Failures, Believes Crypto Is Main PrioritySomeone just lost money on Bitcoin.By Alexander Cole
- PoliticsPresident Biden Speaks On Baby Formula Shortage & Nationwide InflationThe 44th President seems to be optimistic about the recent troubles that the USA has been facing. By Lawrencia Grose
- Pop CultureSeveral People Test Positive For COVID After Attending White House Correspondent's Dinner: ReportCases are reportedly in the "single digits" as of now, including Jonathan Karl or ABC News who reportedly shook the president's hand at the event.By Erika Marie
- PoliticsJoe Biden To Run Again In 2024, If HealthyJoe Biden revealed his plans to run again, in an interview with ABC.By Alexander Cole
- PoliticsPresident Biden Announces Another Student Debt Relief Extension Amidst BacklashIn a recent announcement, President Biden confirms that he will extend the student debt relief another 90 days. By Brianna Lawson
- SportsMilwaukee Bucks' White House Visit Date Officially SetGiannis and the 2021 NBA Champion Bucks are set to visit President Joe Biden.By Vaughn Johnson
- PoliticsPresident Biden Calls For "Unity" On 20th Anniversary Of 9/11The president addressed the nation in a video and spoke about one of America's greatest tragedies.By Erika Marie
- PoliticsPresident Joe Biden Declares The End Of The "Forever War" In AfghanistanPresident Joe Biden declared the end to the war in Afghanistan during a national address on Tuesday.By Joshua Robinson
- PoliticsBiden Promises To "Hunt Down" Terrorists Responsible For Attack At Kabul AirportThe president also says that the U.S. "will respond with force and precision." The attack killed 13 U.S. troops and 60 Afghan civilians.By Erika Marie