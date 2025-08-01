Recently, Drake took to Instagram to share a series of new photos, sparking speculation among his followers. The first photo shows him standing in front of a sign for the travel brand Jet2holidays at what appears to be one of their offices. This has led to theories that they could be teaming up for some kind of collaboration soon, or that the Toronto rapper is simply leaning into the viral TikTok meme featuring audio from a Jet2holidays ad.

"From Jet2 to 2Jets ya musta mad," he captioned the carousel. The post arrived amid his tour across Europe and the UK with PartyNextDoor, and his three-show run in Amsterdam. Drake made headlines earlier this week for admitting the Netherlands capital is where his son Adonis was conceived, and again when he tried to reconnect with a fan named Julia who he invited onstage during the show.

“Make some noise for her one time. She needed a hug," he said of Julia after they hugged. “This is Julia, everybody, this my new friend right here ... That’s what you got to do sometimes. You got to show love.”

Drake Tour

Clips of the sweet moment quickly began making their rounds online, prompting Drake to take action. In the comments section of one of the reposts on Instagram, he expressed his desire to find Julia, noting how he lost her in the crowd.

“Need to find her man,” he said. “She’s a special spirit I lost her in the crowd after.” He went on to post the video on his own Instagram Story, enlisting the help of his followers to find her. “Julia we need you back at the next show,” he declared. “You are the best vibe. Find us cause we can’t find you.”