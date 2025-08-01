Drake Sparks Jet2holidays Collab Rumors With New Tour Photo Dump

Drake Jet2holidays Rumors Hip Hop News
Feb 14, 2016; Toronto, Ontario, CAN; Recording artist Drake and director Spike Lee in attendance in the first half of the NBA All Star Game at Air Canada Centre. Bob Donnan / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images
Drake is currently making his way around Europe and the UK on his tour alongside his "$ome $exy $ongs 4 U" collaborator, PartyNextDoor.

Recently, Drake took to Instagram to share a series of new photos, sparking speculation among his followers. The first photo shows him standing in front of a sign for the travel brand Jet2holidays at what appears to be one of their offices. This has led to theories that they could be teaming up for some kind of collaboration soon, or that the Toronto rapper is simply leaning into the viral TikTok meme featuring audio from a Jet2holidays ad.

"From Jet2 to 2Jets ya musta mad," he captioned the carousel. The post arrived amid his tour across Europe and the UK with PartyNextDoor, and his three-show run in Amsterdam. Drake made headlines earlier this week for admitting the Netherlands capital is where his son Adonis was conceived, and again when he tried to reconnect with a fan named Julia who he invited onstage during the show.

“Make some noise for her one time. She needed a hug," he said of Julia after they hugged. “This is Julia, everybody, this my new friend right here ... That’s what you got to do sometimes. You got to show love.”

Read More: Bas Fiercely Defends Drake Amid Ebro Criticism

Drake Tour

Clips of the sweet moment quickly began making their rounds online, prompting Drake to take action. In the comments section of one of the reposts on Instagram, he expressed his desire to find Julia, noting how he lost her in the crowd.

“Need to find her man,” he said. “She’s a special spirit I lost her in the crowd after.” He went on to post the video on his own Instagram Story, enlisting the help of his followers to find her. “Julia we need you back at the next show,” he declared. “You are the best vibe. Find us cause we can’t find you.”

At the time of writing, it's unclear whether or not he was able to find Julia. Hopefully, they'll reconnect during his final show at the Ziggo Dome tomorrow night if not.

Read More: French Montana Breaks Silence On Drake & Rick Ross Beef On New Song With Lil Durk

About The Author
Caroline Fisher
