Drake Caught In Crosshairs Of Another AI Scam That Preys On His Fans

BY Zachary Horvath 488 Views
Link Copied to Clipboard!
NBA: Playoffs-Toronto Raptors at Washington Wizards
Apr 24, 2015; Washington, DC, USA; Rapper Drake looks on from courtside during the game between the Washington Wizards and the Toronto Raptors in game three of the first round of the NBA Playoffs at Verizon Center. The Wizards won 106-99, and lead the series 3-0. Mandatory Credit: Geoff Burke-USA TODAY Sports via Imagn Images
Drake has had a rough go of it legally speaking. His growing list includes these scammers tricking his fans into buying fake merch.

Botters, scammers, or whatever you want to call them, will do what they can to make fast money. That even includes using celebrities as big as Drake for bait. According to Billboard, that's exactly what is happening with the Toronto rapper.

It's worth noting that this isn't exclusive to him, though. It's happening to a plethora of big-time performers. Taylor Swift, Sabrina Carpenter, and Billie Eilish are in the top three for most impersonated artists online. Drake placed tenth on the list.

Per Spikerz, the social media security company who released all of this information, reveals what these accounts are promising fans. Fake tickets, merch, VIP experiences, and meet-and-greets barely begin to scratch the surface of what they are weaponizing.

Additionally, they share that one in five concert tickets sold over social media was fake or part of a phishing attack. Tallying up all of those counterfeit items have cost fans an alarming $5.3 billion this year.

This epidemic hitting the music industry is being carried out in part through artificial intelligence to mimic artists' voices (like Drake's). Overall, it makes it nearly impossible for the fans of these musicians to detect what's real and what's not.

Read More: The 10 Best Sneaker Collabs Of 2025

Drake Named In Spotify Botting Lawsuit
NBA: Houston Rockets at Oklahoma City Thunder
Dec 1, 2021; Oklahoma City, Oklahoma, USA; Rapper, singer and actor Drake watches the Oklahoma City Thunder take on the Houston Rockets during the second half of an Oklahoma City Thunder game at Paycom Center. Mandatory Credit: Alonzo Adams-USA TODAY Sports via Imagn Images

Scott Cohen, The Orchard co-founder and advisor for Spikerz, is pro artist and speaks to how a safer social media climate is paramount so that fans and the talents themselves can communicate with one another.

"Social platforms have become the most important connection point between artists and their audiences, and therefore, the most vulnerable. If we want artists to innovate and experiment, we have to give them digital environments where they’re not constantly under attack."

The Spikerz report carries that same sentiment. "When fans are duped by a fake account into buying non-existent merch, tickets, or experiences, the artist not only loses revenue, but suffers a blow to reputation that undermines future sales and engagement. The resulting brand damage can reduce the value of sponsorships, collaborations, and label partnerships."

That message carries a lot of weight for Drake especially seeing as that he was mentioned in a recent Spotify lawsuit.

While he's not a target, the federal class-action filing does put into question how much of his streams are real.

Read More: “Sean Combs: The Reckoning” Exposes Diddy’s Empire Of Influence & Abuse: Review

About The Author
Zachary Horvath
Zachary Horvath is one of the Music Freelance News Writers at HotNewHipHop and has held that title since August 2023. Prior to this position, he held another freelance gig covering local high school football, girls and boys varsity basketball, in addition to recapping Cleveland Cavaliers games remotely. He's taken the previous experience and used it to become a jack of all trades at HotNewHipHop. Zach has thoroughly enjoyed tackling some of the trending topics in sports, with a larger focus on hip-hop and pop culture. Some of those include Bronny James's draft stock, a multitude of angles swirling around the Drake and Kendrick Lamar beef, as well as Diddy's arrest and lawsuits. Separate from the headlines that everyone wants to hear about, he was fortunate enough to help spread Zaytoven's current thoughts at the time around mid-December in 2023. Even though being able to give his expertise on these stories is fulfilling, being able to share his passion for releases trumps that ever so slightly. Having the chance to express his excitement indirectly about what he thinks our readers should be checking out/revisiting grows his passion for writing that much more.
Recommended Content
Memorial Day Weekend Grand Finale Hosted By Meek Mill, Teyana Taylor And YG Music Diddy & Meek Mill Wear Matching Outfits In Resurfaced Photo Amid Rumors They Slept Together 82.8K
Lil Baby &amp; Friends Birthday Celebration Concert Music Spotify Hit With Lawsuit Claiming Billions Of Drake's Streams Came From Bots 3.0K
NBA: Atlanta Hawks at Miami Heat Music Drake Botted Billions Of Streams? Breaking Down RBX’s Lawsuit Against Spotify Over Fraudulent Streams 3.0K
NBA: Awards Show Music Drake Suggests Kendrick Lamar’s “Not Like Us” Is Allegedly Antisemitic In New UMG Lawsuit 5.2K
Comments 0