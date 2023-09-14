SZA & Quincy Jones Lead Tommy Hilfiger’s 2023 Fall Campaign With Style & Grace

Tommy Hilfiger's 2023 Fall Campaign has a few famous stars as its faces, namely Stray Kids, the legendary Quincy Jones, and SZA. Moreover, they recently unveiled some new items in their collection, and this second installment of the season has a particular focus. If you didn't already grasp it by the list of collaborators involved, it's all about how these two worlds come together. The fashion brand often works with musicians to tell a larger story for both, and has resulted in some iconic and meaningful team-ups. It's this history, respect, and acclaim that the TDE singer referred to in a press release of the photo campaign.

"I’m so inspired by the creative icons that have come before me and the foundation that they’ve laid,” SZA stated. While this is far from the St. Louis native's first fashion crossover, it's certainly one of her biggest, especially within the context of this particular campaign. “I’m excited and honored to build my legacy as a creative alongside a brand as established and influential as Tommy Hilfiger. It’s been a great experience with the brand and so special to share with my close family and friends."

SZA For Tommy Hilfiger's 2023 Fall Campaign

On the other hand, this might surprise you, but the iconic music producer actually goes way back with Tommy Hilfiger. Kidada, Quincy Jones' daughter, was part of the Tommy Jeans launch in the 1990s and she styled Aaliyah's famous bandeau top fit for Hilfiger in Vibe magazine (which he founded) back in 1997. Referring back to this campaign, it's clear that this family focus is still a big component. 21 of Jones' family members appear in the promotions, whereas SZA's family and friends also contributed to them.

"I believe in the power of music to shape and guide us, and that creativity is a vital part of who we are as human beings,” the 90-year-old stated. “It’s a philosophy I share with my family and one I hope to pass on to the next generation. Tommy [Hilfiger] and I first met in the ‘90s during a revolutionary time in music. We came from different worlds, but we immediately connected as two optimistic, and hardworking dreamers with a shared vision to combine music and fashion in a way that had not been done before." For more news and the latest updates on SZA and Quincy Jones, keep checking in with HNHH.

