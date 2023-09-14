SZA & Quincy Jones Lead Tommy Hilfiger’s 2023 Fall Campaign With Style & Grace

Both musical icons also spoke on what this collaboration means to them, and looked ever-so-dapper in the process.

BYGabriel Bras Nevares
SZA & Quincy Jones Lead Tommy Hilfiger’s 2023 Fall Campaign With Style & Grace

Tommy Hilfiger's 2023 Fall Campaign has a few famous stars as its faces, namely Stray Kids, the legendary Quincy Jones, and SZA. Moreover, they recently unveiled some new items in their collection, and this second installment of the season has a particular focus. If you didn't already grasp it by the list of collaborators involved, it's all about how these two worlds come together. The fashion brand often works with musicians to tell a larger story for both, and has resulted in some iconic and meaningful team-ups. It's this history, respect, and acclaim that the TDE singer referred to in a press release of the photo campaign.

"I’m so inspired by the creative icons that have come before me and the foundation that they’ve laid,” SZA stated. While this is far from the St. Louis native's first fashion crossover, it's certainly one of her biggest, especially within the context of this particular campaign. “I’m excited and honored to build my legacy as a creative alongside a brand as established and influential as Tommy Hilfiger. It’s been a great experience with the brand and so special to share with my close family and friends."

Read More: SZA Sizzles In White Dress As She Thanks MTV For Her Latest Award

SZA For Tommy Hilfiger's 2023 Fall Campaign

On the other hand, this might surprise you, but the iconic music producer actually goes way back with Tommy Hilfiger. Kidada, Quincy Jones' daughter, was part of the Tommy Jeans launch in the 1990s and she styled Aaliyah's famous bandeau top fit for Hilfiger in Vibe magazine (which he founded) back in 1997. Referring back to this campaign, it's clear that this family focus is still a big component. 21 of Jones' family members appear in the promotions, whereas SZA's family and friends also contributed to them.

"I believe in the power of music to shape and guide us, and that creativity is a vital part of who we are as human beings,” the 90-year-old stated. “It’s a philosophy I share with my family and one I hope to pass on to the next generation. Tommy [Hilfiger] and I first met in the ‘90s during a revolutionary time in music. We came from different worlds, but we immediately connected as two optimistic, and hardworking dreamers with a shared vision to combine music and fashion in a way that had not been done before." For more news and the latest updates on SZA and Quincy Jones, keep checking in with HNHH.

Read More: Quincy Jones: A Musical Legend & Cultural Icon

[via]

  • Link Copied to Clipboard!
About The Author
Gabriel Bras Nevares
Gabriel Bras Nevares is a music and pop culture news writer for HotNewHipHop. He started in 2022 as a weekend writer and, since joining the team full-time, has developed a strong knowledge in hip-hop news and releases. Whether it’s regular coverage or occasional interviews and album reviews, he continues to search for the most relevant news for his audience and find the best new releases in the genre. What excites him the most is finding pop culture stories of interest, as well as a deeper passion for the art form of hip-hop and its contemporary output. Specifically, Gabriel enjoys the fringes of rap music: the experimental, boundary-pushing, and raw alternatives to the mainstream sound. As a proud native of San Juan, Puerto Rico, he also stays up-to-date with the archipelago’s local scene and its biggest musical exponents in reggaetón, salsa, indie, and beyond. Before working at HotNewHipHop, Gabriel produced multiple short documentaries, artist interviews, venue spotlights, and audio podcasts on a variety of genres and musical figures. Hardcore punk and Go-go music defined much of his coverage during his time at the George Washington University in D.C. His favorite hip-hop artists working today are Tyler, The Creator, Boldy James, JPEGMAFIA, and Earl Sweatshirt.