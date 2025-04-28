SZA's "SOS" Scores 13th Week At No.1 As Grand National Tour Kicks Off

SZA’s SOS album continues to dominate the Billboard 200, securing a 13th nonconsecutive week at No. 1 for the week of May 3.

The album rose from No. 3 to the top spot, earning 52,000 equivalent album units for the week ending April 24, marking a slight 1% decline. SOS benefits from deluxe reissues, including SOS Deluxe: LANA (December 2024) with 15 new tracks and a February reissue with four bonus cuts. Originally released on December 9, 2022, with 23 tracks, SOS claimed 10 weeks at No. 1 in 2022-2023 and returned to the top after the LANA expansion in January 2025.

The 52,000 units this week represent the smallest total for a No. 1 album in over three years, a milestone last reached when Lil Durk’s 7220 spent a second week at No. 1 on April 23, 2022, with just over 47,000 units. Additionally, this week marks the first time in over two months that no new albums debuted in the top 10. The highest debut was Dream Theater’s Parasomnia at No. 41 in February 2025.

SZA's SOS

While no new albums entered the top 10, Doechii’s Alligator Bites Never Heal made a significant leap from No. 24 to No. 10, following its expanded vinyl release and first CD availability. The album earned 33,000 units, a 43% increase, largely driven by a 325% surge in album sales. The reissue includes the viral hit “Anxiety,” which helped propel the album to No. 1 on Top Album Sales for the first time.

SOS remains the highest-charting R&B album by a woman since Whitney Houston’s self-titled album in 1986, which spent 14 weeks at No. 1. It has now surpassed Drake’s Views (2016), which held 13 weeks at No. 1. SZA’s influence continues to grow, further cemented by her co-headlining Grand National Tour with Kendrick Lamar, which launched on April 19.