SZA Geeks Out Over Receiving Actual Martin Scorsese Co-Sign After "Scorsese Baby Daddy"

SZA really is "Hollywood" now with Martin Scorsese's co-sign.

SZA is overjoyed by receiving a subtle name-drop from iconic film director Martin Scorsese after releasing the singer's anticipated deluxe version of SOS: Lana. Indirectly, SZA received the mention from the director through his daughter's social media. On Instagram, Scorsese’s daughter, Francesca, offered a subtle yet memorable nod of approval. Pairing a photo of her father with SZA’s new track, Scorsese Baby Daddy, Francesca captioned it, “SZA, Queen sh*t,” showcasing the song’s playful homage. SZA was quick to share her excitement, reposting the moment with an incredulous caption: “The fact that this isn’t AI, and it is actually Martin Scorsese 😭.”

The mentioned provided SZA with relief for delaying the new 38-song version of her sophomore album until last Friday's release. Martin Scorsese inspired the new song "Scorsese Baby Dady." The track further explores the singer's fascination with cinema. The original SOS leaned heavily on Quentin Tarantino’s Kill Bill. "Scorsese Baby Daddy" offers a sly tribute by likening him to the king of emotional storytelling. In her lyrics, SZA paints a vivid picture of spiraling emotions and irresistible chaos: “I rolled up all my problems / And then I smoked about it / I could’ve called my mom up / I’d rather f*ck about it / Addicted to the drama / Scorsese baby daddy.”

SZA Receives Name-Drop From The Martin Scorsese

SOS: Lana also features new collaborations with Kendrick Lamar on the track "30 for 30." Many believe the song to be another direct shot at Lamar's rival and SZA's ex, Drake. In the song, the duo describes a "corny-ass dude" that many believe is referring to the 6 God. The suspicion hasn't resulted in a response from Drake yet.