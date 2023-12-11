SZA Says She Prefers Writing About "Embarrassing” Experiences: "I Get Bored"

SZA says that she is bored of writing any songs she doesn't feel are vulnerable. Reflecting on her process during a recent interview with Variety, SZA explained how she likes music that is "super embarrassing."

“I guess it’s because I get bored as f*ck writing about anything that isn’t, like, super embarrassing,” SZA told Variety. “And I feel like those things that I don’t want to say or acknowledge about myself are (songwriting) material – if it interests me to the point where it’s worth the risk.” From there, she explained that she prefers to sing about the subtler parts of her life. “There’s mad aspects to my life,” SZA said. “But people don’t really know that because all I sing about are the hidden aspects that I think are more interesting. Honestly, I could write about jet-skiing with my friends, but I don’t want to make a song about that, and I don’t want to hear a song about it either.”

SZA Attends Variety's Hitmakers

HOLLYWOOD, CALIFORNIA - DECEMBER 02: SZA accepts the Hitmaker of the Year award onstage during Variety's. Hitmakers presented by Sony Audio on December 02, 2023 in Hollywood, California. (Photo by Rodin Eckenroth/Variety via Getty Images)

Elsewhere in her conversation with Variety, SZA explained that the upcoming deluxe edition of SOS, titled Lana, is beginning to feel like its own project. “It’s definitely turning into its own album… and I guess I could drop a new album randomly, because no one’s actually expecting that from me right now,” she told the outlet. “But I can’t tell if now’s the time to be consistent, or carefree. On the one hand it’s like, ‘What would Beyonce do?,’ but I am also deeply inspired by people who do whatever the fuck they want, like Frank Ocean and Andre 3000. Some of my favorite songs were the ones that I dropped on SoundCloud [early in her career], because it was so stress free.”

SZA Discusses Her Biggest Songs

The comments come after SZA shared several possible cover art choices for Lana on Instagram, on Sunday. Be on the lookout for further updates on SZA on HotNewHipHop.

