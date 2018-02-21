brit awards
- StreetwearBeyoncé Dons Black & White Balmain To Virtually Accept Her BRIT Awards: VideoThe Houston-born superstar won both International Artist of the Year and International Song of the Year for "BREAK MY SOUL."By Hayley Hynes
- Pop CultureBrian May Says Queen Would Be Forced To Add "People Of Different Colors" If They Existed TodayBrian May of Queen says that the band would have been forced to add a musician of color or different sex if they were around today.By Cole Blake
- MusicThe Weeknd Changes His Profile Picture On Instagram & Sparks Album RumorsThe Weeknd's recent Instagram activity has fans theorizing that a new album is on the way.By Joshua Robinson
- GramJorja Smith Has An Important Question About Her BRIT Awards OutfitJorja Smith asked her eager Instagram followers what they think her super power would be based on what she wore to the 2020 BRIT Awards on Tuesday.By Lynn S.
- MusicTyler, The Creator Trolls Ex-UK Prime Minister Theresa May At The 2020 BRIT AwardsTyler, The Creator called out the woman who banned him from the UK five years ago while accepting his award for International Male Solo Artist. By Keenan Higgins
- GramLizzo Posts Gold Bikini Thirst Trap In Celebration Of Award NominationsLizzo celebrates her award nominations with a thirst trap IG post. By Dominiq R.
- EntertainmentRita Ora & Dua Lipa Purposely Avoided Each Other At The Met Gala Amidst FeudThe two singers can't stand being compared. By Aida C.
- MusicNicki Minaj Stunned By History-Making Win: "Was Someone Gonna Tell Me?"She made waves overseas.By Zaynab
- Music2019 BRIT Awards: Drake, Jorja Smith & Ariana Grande Walk Away Big WinnersDrake levied his Canadian citizenship to snag a 2019 BRIT Award.By Devin Ch
- SocietyJay-Z & Beyonce Pay Tribute To Meghan Markle While Celebrating Brit Award WinThey bow down to the "Melanated Mona" for Black History Month.By Zaynab
- SocietyStormzy Slams Prime Minister At Brit Awards, Elicits Government ResponseStormzy wins big at Brit Awards, marks the occasion with biting political remarks.By Devin Ch
- MusicRich The Kid Smashes A Lamborghini Performing "New Freezer" With Kendrick LamarKendrick Lamar & Rich The Kid hit the stage at the 2018 Brit Awards.By Chantilly Post