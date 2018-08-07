asthma
- MusicWestside Gunn Concerns Fans After Posting He's On His Way To The HospitalThe rapper suffers from asthma and recovered from COVID-19 last year.By Erika Marie
- Pop CultureBenny The Butcher Admitted To Hospital For Asthma-Related IssueBenny the Butcher was forced to postpone his Detroit concert after the "Tana Talk 3" rapper was hospitalized.By Taylor McCloud
- MusicBenny The Butcher Reflects On Fred The Godson Passing Away From COVID-19Benny The Butcher spoke about Westside Gunn being ill from COVID-19 and Fred The Godson passing away at 35-years-old.By Erika Marie
- MusicT.I. Resumes Filming "Family Hustle" After Passing Of His SisterAfter a moment of reflection, T.I. gets back on the grind. By Karlton Jahmal
- MusicT.I.'s Sister Precious Harris' Car Accident Caused By Asthma AttackThe details concerning Precious Harris' car accident have been unearthed.By Devin Ch
- SportsJaVale McGee Blames "Asthma Stigma" For Holding Him Back In His CareerJaVale McGee feels like he's finally being given the chance to show the NBA brass what he's got.By Devin Ch
- Music50 Cent Gifts Tekashi 6ix9ine With Iced Out Asthma Pump For His Breathing Issues50 Cent is a caring father. By Karlton Jahmal
- MusicYBN Cordae Message To Bungling Rappers: "No F*cking Excuses, I Have A Lisp"YBN Cordae has a message to all you lunch pail rappers.By Devin Ch
- MusicPlayboi Carti Reveals He's Been Suffering From "Worst Case" Of AsthmaPray for Young Carti. By Mitch Findlay