SZA Puts Curves On Full Display With Booty Shorts & Crop Top Combo

SZA is living life.

SZA is one of the biggest artists in the world right now. Overall, her fame is certainly well-deserved. She has been able to come through with numerous massive albums and she is only elevating with each release. CTRL was her breakout album and it came with plenty of accolades. However, it was 2022's SOS that saw SZA go to a whole new level. The Grammys were very kind to her this past year, and fans are excited for whatever her next body of work will be.

In fact, SZA has been teasing LANA for quite some time. Unfortunately, leaks and other factors have kept SZA from releasing it. This was meant to be a deluxe project of sorts. However, it seems like it could be its own standalone body of work. Either way, SZA has been blessing her fans on social media regardless. For instance, she has been posting a few photos and videos of herself as she continues to showcase an immense amount of confidence.

SZA On The Gram

For instance, in SZA's latest thirst trap, she could be seen wearing a grey crop top and some grey booty shorts. In the Instagram story, the artist's curves are on full display, and there is no doubt that fans were excited for her post. Having said that, there are plenty of fans who would prefer some new music. Although at this stage, there is no telling when that new music will arrive. After all, great art cannot be rushed.