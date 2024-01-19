Nicki Minaj Loves A Fan's Violin Cover Of Her Song

For many budding musicians online, one way to get attention is by putting their own spin on other artists songs. Numerous famous singers have gotten their start recording their own versions of other artists songs and sometimes the artists in question even show their support. That was recently the case with Nicki Minaj who caught a fan's version of her track "Falling 4 U" and absolutely loved it. But it wasn't just any old cover of the song. The fan was playing it on a violin.

"It was around :57 seconds when I knew. immediate emotional reaction & it got more & more beautiful with every second to the end. I LOVE this. LOVE!!!!!!!!!!!! thank you," Nicki said in a response tweet to the original video. The clip itself has over 350k views on twitter following Nicki's quote tweet. In the comments, fans praise the violin performance and even call for Nicki to bring them along on her tour later this year for further violin covers. Check out the full performance and Nicki's reaction to it below.

Nicki Minaj Loving A Fan's Violin Cover

During a recent late night TV appearance Nicki Minaj answered some questions that gave fans a peek into her own musical world. She revealed that the one song she could listen to forever is Whitney Houston's classic pop epic "I Wanna Dance With Somebody." And she also revealed that her first ever concert was Jay-Z. In fact, she was at a notorious 2001 Jay-Z show where he surprised the crowd by bringing out Michael Jackson.

Nicki Minaj's new album Pink Friday 2 has racked up quite a few impressive commercial achievements. It became the fastest album by a female rapper to ever reach 1 billion streams on Spotify earlier this month. Deep cuts like "FTCU" and "Everybody" are also taking off up the Hot 100 after racking up millions of streams. What do you think of the fan who did a violin version of Nicki Minaj's "Fallin 4 U" getting a cosign from Nicki herself? Let us know in the comment section below.

