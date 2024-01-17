Nicki Minaj Shows Her Love For Whitney Houston During Late Night Appearance

The blitz of media appearances following Nicki Minaj's new album Pink Friday 2 isn't over yet. During a recent appearance on The Late Show With Stephen Colbert, Nicki participated in his Colbert Questionert segment. The segment sees the host and comedian asking his guests a series of rapid-fire questions. Nicki has always been quick on her feet and is known for some hilarious interview moments so it's no surprise that the segment spawned some memorable moments.

She answered questions like what her favorite sandwich is, to which she rattled off a rapid-fire series of ingredients. She cites Gladiator and Black Panther as some of her favorite action movies, claims that snakes are the scariest animals, and chooses apples over oranges. But two of her answers really grabbed fans' attention. When asked about her first ever concert she reminisces on a time she saw Jay-Z perform. It was or his famous Hot 97 Summer Jam show in 2001 where he surprised the crowd by bringing out Michael Jackson. Many fans were surprised to hear that Nicki was in attendance for the now-iconic performance. But that wasn't the only music-related question she answered in the interview. Check out the full segment below.

Nicki Minaj's Rapid Fire Interview

When Colbert asks Nicki Minaj if there's a song she could listen to on repeat forever, she once again doesn't need to hesitate. She answers with the Whitney Houston classic "I Wanna Dance With Somebody." Fans online stood behind Nicki's praise of the classic dance pop hit.

Recently Nicki Minaj announced an expansion of her already massive Pink Friday 2 tour. She added more American and European dates to the tour which is set to take off in a few months. The tour is already huge and yet she may not even be done. The announcement of the new dates once again features a tease that there could be even more new performances following. What do you think of the answers Nicki Minaj gives to the rapid fire series of questions in her new interview? Let us know in the comment section below.

