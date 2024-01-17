Nicki Minaj Says JAY-Z Bringing Out Michael Jackson Was Her 1st Concert Experience

Nicki Minaj recently recalled her first concert experience being Hot 97's Summer Jam in 2001 when JAY-Z brought out Michael Jackson on stage. She spoke about the performance with Stephen Colbert during the "Colbert Questionert" segment of The Late Show.

“Many, many years ago… and Michael Jackson came out. Yes," she said, before revealing she doesn't recall him actually performing any songs. "He was a surprise guest on JAY-Z's set. He didn’t perform, he came out of this box and the people went crazy.”

Read More: Bia Believes Nicki Minaj Deserves The Same Respect As Jay-Z

Nicki Minaj Performs In Miami To Celebrate New Year's Eve

MIAMI, FLORIDA - DECEMBER 31: Nicki Minaj performs onstage during New Year's Eve at E11EVEN Miami on December 31, 2023 in Miami, Florida. (Photo by Jason Koerner/Getty Images for E11EVEN)

The story prompted fans on social media to reflect on the star power of Michael Jackson. When The Jasmine Brand shared a clip from the interview on Instagram, one user commented: "Yall youngins just dont understand the star power MJ had. Him simply walking into a room would make ppl go crazy. There has never been anyone who has had that type of affect on people. I have a nephew who was born Yearsss after MJ's death and he knows ALL of his songs. Its crazy." Another wrote: "I remember that show at Nassau, Colosseum and Jay Z asked Michael if he wanted to say anything to the people and all he said was 'I love you all' and the place went crazy." Check out Minaj's full interview below.

Nicki Minaj Sits Down With Stephen Colbert

Minaj has come a long way since the Summer Jam festival in 2001. Later this year, she'll be headlining the Pink Friday 2 World Tour in promotion of her newest album. Earlier this week, she added added 13 new dates to the run of shows. Tickets for the tour, including the new concerts, are on sale now. Be on the lookout for further updates on Nicki Minaj on HotNewHipHop.

Read More: Nicki Minaj's "Pink Friday 2" Reaches One Million Units Sold In The U.S.

[Via]