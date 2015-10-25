The Late Show
- TVNicki Minaj Says JAY-Z Bringing Out Michael Jackson Was Her 1st Concert ExperienceNicki Minaj had a legendary first concert experience. By Cole Blake
- MusicNicki Minaj Prompts Stephen Colbert With A Rap Battle And Ends Up Stunned By His ResponseColbert has the perfect response to Nicki's freestyle prompt.By Lavender Alexandria
- TVStephen Colbert Feels "Strange Connection" To Kobe Bryant's Death Due To Similar Family TragedyThe late night host paid tribute to Kobe on his show on Tuesday.By Lynn S.
- Pop CultureJada Pinkett Smith Explains Why She's The Happiest She's Ever Been At 47Jada's living her best life. By Chantilly Post
- MusicKiller Mike Speaks About His New Religion On Colbert: "The Church Of Sleep"Killer Mike is ready to shock the masses with his new Netflix series, "Trigger Warning."By Devin Ch
- EntertainmentKevin Hart Tells The Oscar Jokes That Weren't To Stephen ColbertKevin Hart is "over it."By Brynjar Chapman
- MusicAnderson .Paak & Alessia Cara Play A Competitive Game Of Charades On "Jimmy Fallon"Charades can easily get heated.By Chantilly Post
- EntertainmentJames Corden Tries Mark Whalberg's 4:00 AM Workout"Do you always work out in front of a cardboard cut-out of yourself?"By Brynjar Chapman
- EntertainmentAnna Kendrick Called President Obama An "Asshole" & Got Away With ItLaughter ensued.By Zaynab
- Entertainment"Get Out" Star Daniel Kaluuya Reveals The Strange Things White People Tell HimKaluuya shares his observations about white folk.
By David Saric
- EntertainmentJeff Sessions Ripped Apart By Stephen Colbert Over Stance On MarijuanaThe late-night host doesn't hold back on Sessions and his views on marijuana. By David Saric
- EntertainmentTyler, The Creator Gets Special Elizabeth Taylor-Themed GiftTyler, The Creator receives something special.By Matt F
- MusicWatch 6lack Perform "Free" On "The Late Show With Stephen Colbert"6lack brings his new album to "The Late Show."By Matt F
- MusicTyler, The Creator Cops A Feel, Performs "911" On Stephen ColbertTyler, The Creator swings by Stephen Colbert. By Mitch Findlay
- MusicIce Cube Reveals How He Got His Name, Gives Stephen Colbert A Hip-Hop MonikerThe N.W.A. King reveals how he got the name "Ice Cube."By Q. K. W.
- LifeWatch James Corden "Destroy" Ice Cube In 1-On-1 BasketballJames Corden is apparently a basketball savant.By hnhh
- EntertainmentStephen Colbert Shares A Trailer For "Hidden Fences"Stephen Colbert unveils the trailer to "Hidden Fences," the film that was conjured up by white people at the Golden Globes. By Angus Walker
- NewsSampha Performs "Blood On Me" On ColbertSampha makes his solo network TV debut on The Late Show with Stephen Colbert.By Danny Schwartz
- NewsA$AP Mob Performs "Yamborghini High" On FallonA$AP Mob makes its late night debut to promote "Cozy Tapes Vol. 1."By Danny Schwartz
- NewsAesop Rock Performs "Dorks" On ColbertWatch Aesop Rock (and Yo La Tengo) perform on "The Late Show with Stephen Colbert."By Danny Schwartz
- InterviewsKiller Mike Talks #BlackLivesMatter & Bernie Sanders On Stephen ColbertWatch Killer Mike's interview on "The Late Show with Stephen Colbert."By Danny Schwartz
- NewsChance The Rapper Will Premiere Song With Stephen Colbert TomorrowChance the Rapper will premiere his collab with Stephen Colbert tomorrow night on The Late Show. By Angus Walker