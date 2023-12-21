Nicki Minaj Prompts Stephen Colbert With A Rap Battle And Ends Up Stunned By His Response

In the wake of the release of her new album Pink Friday 2, Nicki Minaj is doing plenty of interviews and making the rounds discussing and performing material from the project. That included an appearance on The Late Show alongside host Stephen Colbert. The pair have crossed paths in the past and spawned funny results so it's no surprise that they're once again going viral. This time, she tries to queue him into a freestyle and ends up stunned by what he delivers.

In her freestyle, Nicki flirts with Stephen a bit cracking a joke about how she could marry him. But the married host is prepared, delivering a bar right back at her that leaves Nicki's jaw dropped. In the comments of the video, fans hype up Colbert for his response. "his wife home like 'yea that’s what I thought'" one of the top comments reads. "This how I need my man. OFF LIMITS," and "Steven said you know who won’t be on the couch tonight?! ME!" two others read. Check out the hilarious clip from last night's show below.

Nicki Minaj And Steven Colbert

Given the hype for Pink Friday 2 leading up to the album, it's no surprise that the record has performed so well commercially. It shot to the very top of the Billboard 200 in its first week. But it didn't just debut at the top spot, it absolutely lapped the competition. The album debuted with over 200k sales in its first week putting it among the 10 biggest first week sales totals of the year.

14 songs from the album also made their way into the Hot 100 this week. Three of them, including "Everybody" with Lil Uzi Vert and "Needle" with Drake landed inside the top 50. That's particularly impressive for this time of year when the majority of the top 50 on the chart is occupied by Christmas songs. Nicki also scored her first-ever chart-topper on the Hot Gospel Songs chart. She collaborated with gospel singer Tasha Cobbs Leonard on the track "Blessings" which sits atop the chart this week. What do you think of Stephen Colbert's response to Nicki Minaj's freestyle prompt? Let us know in the comment section below.

