violin
- MusicNicki Minaj Loves A Fan's Violin Cover Of Her SongNicki loved seeing the fan's take on one of her "Pink Friday 2" cuts.By Lavender Alexandria
- NewsLil West & Brevin Kim Team Up On Genre-Bending Track "Violin"Lil West & Brevin Kim brought some autotuned melodies to the first track off of their collaborative "Metallic Body Language" EP.By Alexander Cole
- RelationshipsQuavo Surprises Saweetie In Bed For Valentine's DayQuavo surprised Saweetie by hiring a violinist to serenade her as soon as she woke up on Valentine's Day.By Lynn S.
- MusicChief Keef Performs "Faneto," "Love Sosa," & "Belieber" With A Live Orchestra"Yaw yaw some broke boys."By Devin Ch
- MusicDesiigner Gets Dragged For "Return Of The Mack" Cover: Singing Skills & ViolinThe rapper is definitely entertaining.By Zaynab
- MusicBrian King Joseph Shocks Crowd With Violin Rendition Of Kanye West's "Heartless"Brian King Joseph had a memorable final performance on "America's Got Talent."By Chantilly Post
- EntertainmentAmber Rose Shares NSFW Thong Video Persuading People To Get Her AppAre you downloading Amber Rose's new app to watch the full video?By Alex Zidel
- MusicKendrick Lamar's Fellow Pulitzer Finalists Are Psyched He WonKendrick's Pulitzer peers are happy he won for DAMN.By Devin Ch
- MusicWatch This Amazing New T-Pain MashupT-Pain like you've never heard him before.By Matt F
- MusicLil Uzi Vert's "XO Tour Llif3" Flipped By Female ViolinistA violinist gives a new spin to Lil Uzi Vert's "XO Tour Llif3."By hnhh