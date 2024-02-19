Jordan Ward Beautifully Covers Bob Marley & The Wailers' "Waiting In Vain" For Spotify Singles

Jordan Ward is without a doubt one of the most intriguing voices in modern-day R&B. His ability to hit the high notes and everything in between is a thing of beauty. He hails from Saint Louis, Missouri, but now has roots in Los Angeles, California. Ward has been making music for quite a while. However, he did not really catch people's attention until last year when he dropped his second project FORWARD.

It was Jordan's first since his debut in 2019, so the anticipation for a new record was through the roof. He delivered and he is now gaining more and more well-deserved respect. The multi-hyphenate decided to treat fans to extra recordings with a deluxe-like version of the debut LP about five months after with moreward(FORWARD). Now, Jordan is teaming up with Spotify and their Singles campaign for a Valentine's Day-themed track.

Listen To "Waiting In Vain" By Jordan Ward

According to the press release from Universal Music Canada, Spotify also worked with Soulection to bring this collaboration to life. "Waiting In Vain" is one of Bob Marley & The Wailers' classic tracks and Jordan felt like he had to jump at the opportunity to do a cover for it. It comes at a perfect time since the biopic Bob Marley: One Love just hit theaters. Ward explains how much this one record means to him, saying, "'Waiting in Vain' has been one of my favorite Bob Marley songs for years. I've sang it Karaoke many times, and when Spotify asked me to cover a song, it was the obvious choice." While the original had more had that signature "Bob groove" if you will, Ward modernizes it and brings a more soul-like approach. It goes over tremendously, and we encourage you to check it out.

What are your thoughts on this brand-new song, "Waiting In Vain - Spotify Singles," by Jordan Ward? Is this one of the best covers you have ever heard? Is he one of the most underrated voices in R&B right now? We would like to hear what you have to say, so be sure to leave your takes in the comments section. Additionally, always keep it locked in with HNHH for all of the latest news surrounding Jordan Ward. Finally, stay with us for the most informative song posts throughout the week.

Quotable Lyrics:

It's been three years since I'm knockin' on your door

And I still can knock some more

Cuckoo girl, cuckoo girl, is it feasible?

Ya see, in life I know there's lots of grief

But your love is my relief

Tears in my eyes burn - tears in my eyes burn

