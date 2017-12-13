Spotify Singles
- SongsJordan Ward Beautifully Covers Bob Marley & The Wailers' "Waiting In Vain" For Spotify SinglesThe Saint Louis singer does his favorite karaoke song justice. By Zachary Horvath
- NewsAlex Isley Covers Aaliyah's Iconic Remake Of The Isley Brothers "At Your Best (You Are Love)"The Aaliyah remake of "At Your Best (You Are Love)" by Alex Isley is her inaugural Spotify Single. By Kyesha Jennings
- NewsLucky Daye Performs A Stripped Version Of "Floods" For Spotify SinglesFor one of his new Spotify Singles, Lucky Daye revisits his debut album by performing a live rendition of "Floods."By Joshua Robinson
- NewsThe Kid LAROI Shares Spotify Singles Version Of "Without You"The Kid LAROI's vocals shine on a new performance of "Without You" for the Spotify Singles series. By Mitch Findlay
- NewsThe Kid LAROI Covers Drake's "Shot For Me" For Spotify SinglesThe Kid LAROI shares his piano cover of Drake's "Shot For Me" for Spotify Singles.By Alex Zidel
- NewsJ.I. Covers Drake's "Marvin's Room" For Spotify SinglesJ.I releases his take on Drake's "Marvin's Room" for Spotify Singles.By Alex Zidel
- NewsJessie Reyez Covers Drake's "Headlines" With Piano VersionJessie Reyez tackles Drake's "Headlines" single for Spotify Singles series.By Rose Lilah
- NewsDaniel Caesar Covers Classic Jam "Made To Fall In Love"The second of two Spotify Singles releases, "Made To Fall In Love" finds Daniel Caesar trying his hand at a cover.By Mitch Findlay
- NewsElton John Teams With Khalid For "Young Dumb & Broke" CoverKhalid and Elton John collaborate for a new version of "Young Dumb & Broke."By Alex Zidel
- NewsMac Miller Covers Billy Preston's 1974 Hit "Nothing From Nothing"Mac Miller summoned the soul of the seventies. By Mitch Findlay
- MusicTroye Sivan Covers Post Malone's "Better Now"The singer treats "Better Now" delicately.By Zaynab
- MusicJ. Cole's "KOD" Title Track Reportedly Breaks Spotify Opening Day Record"KOD" proves undeniable at the opening gates.By Devin Ch
- Original ContentDoes Going Platinum Still Carry The Same Weight?In this day and age, is going platinum still the same milestone it once was?By Mitch Findlay
- NewsJhene Aiko Delivers An Acoustic Cover Of 2Pac's "Keep Your Head Up"Jhene Aiko releases an acoustic cover of 2Pac's "Keep Your Head Up." By Aron A.
- NewsJhene Aiko Releases Acoustic Version Of "Sativa"Jhene Aiko performs a stripped down version of "Sativa." By Aron A.
- NewsJorja Smith Puts Her Own Spin On Frank Ocean's "Lost"Jorja Smith covers Frank Ocean's "Lost."By Aron A.