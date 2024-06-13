Who Is Paije Speights? The Designer That Has James Harden Going Viral

Speights is making a name in the fashion history books.

NBA star James Harden recently confirmed his relationship with fashion designer Paije Speights. The couple made their romance Instagram official and received a lot of public interest from fans and the media, especially after accidentally becoming a meme couple. However, Paije Speights herself largely remains an enigma and not much is known about her background. That is, other than her rise in the fashion industry. Nonetheless, there are few details of her personal life, particularly about her relationship with James Harden.

Career And Advocacy

Paije Speights is a Detroit native who has been making waves in the fashion industry with her unique blend of streetwear and high fashion. Her first appearance in the limelight came about with her appearance on HBO Max's reality series The Hype in 2021. Although he finished in third place, she left a lasting impression on the viewers. Moreover, her designs, which celebrate Black culture, were notably highlighted by fans.

Since then, Paije Speights, a talented entrepreneur and designer, has been the force behind Front Paije Designs, her design brand that has captured the attention of a global audience. Her flair for design and her commitment to her craft also seems to have earned her a dedicated following. Altogether, her brand's Instagram page boasts an impressive 79.5k followers.

Further, Paije Speights’ career journey is not just about her own success, though. In fact, she’s gained a reputation for uplifting and representing her community. Her business and the brand she established for herself present a passionate advocate for inclusivity within the fashion industry. Paije's designs reflect her dedication to creating streetwear that resonates with her heritage and the modern fashion landscape. Speight's appearance on HBO Max's The Hype in 2021 was pivotal in her advocacy journey. She used the platform to voice her mission to represent Detroit, women, and the Black community. Today, her work at Front Paije Designs celebrates attempts to break gender norms through fashion and style.

Besides her advocacy in fashion, Speights is also a singer. Her stage name is the same as her brand- Front Paije. In 2020, Front Paije released the single “Hood B*tches.” She also once sang live with Toni Braxton and Gabriel Union at a Miami Heat charity function in 2015.

Personal Life

Paije Speights’s personal life is now, more than ever, of interest to the public, due to her relationship with James Harden. However, she’s found love on the court once before. Speights is a mother to a son named Prynce Almario Chalmers, born from her previous relationship with two-time NBA champion Mario Chalmers. Speights and Chalmers were spotted together as early as 2014 before welcoming their child together in 2018 and then splitting afterward. The two parents reportedly share custody of Prynce. Speights was also photographed kissing Sixth Man winner Lou Williams at an airport in 2022.

Paije Speights And James Harden

Early whispers of a budding romance between Paije Speights and James Harden, the LA Clippers superstar, began to surface in the early months of 2024. The rumor mill started churning when Speights was spotted at multiple NBA games. Speculations were put to rest on May 24, 2024, when James Harden took to Instagram to share a candid snapshot of Speights accompanied by a heart emoji.

She also posted a picture of Harden with a heart emoji and the caption “Uno.” The couple's relationship quickly escalated from private whispers to public displays. A particularly memorable moment between the two came later at retired NBA player Rajan Rondo's star-studded wedding. On June 9, two days after the wedding had taken place in Italy, the internet was abuzz with a fresh meme, courtesy of Speights and Harden.