Polo G Gifts $10k To The Entire Cast Of One Of His Music Videos

Last month, Polo G released a deeply emotional new music video. It was for his single "Barely Holdin' On" which has already racked up 16 million streams on Spotify. The video itself has over 7 million views in just over a month since its release. Now Polo is telling the story of how he shared the success of the video with everyone who appeared in it. According to People, he surprised the cast of the video with $10k gifts for each of them after shooting wrapped.

“It was an emotional roller coaster for many. Nobody was expecting to get the cash at the end. It was a huge surprise and everyone was in complete denial!” the video's director explained. “Polo was very generous and wanted to make sure he could thank each and every person — he expressed his gratitude multiple times and gave them all the cash at the end. It was extremely nice and heartwarming of him," he explains. Given the vulnerable nature of the video, it was a nice present from Polo G to those that starred in it. Check out the entire video below.

Read More: Polo G Reveals His Massive Earnings Amid Retirement Claims

Polo G Gifts Music Video Actors $10k

Last month, Polo G's house was raided by police. The development surprised many, but it was followed up by an even more shocking development. While he was initially charged with illegal possession of a weapon after the raid on his house, both he and his brother were eventually handed down charges of kidnapping, assault, and robbery.

Following the arrest, Polo G let friends know that his album was being delayed. It was originally scheduled to be released this month, but the project was delayed indefinitely. While Polo didn't specifically mention his arrest as the reason for the delay he did mention that he had to shift his focus onto getting other things in order first. What do you think of Polo G's gift to all the stars of his music video? Let us know in the comment section below.

Read More: Polo G Charged With Illegal Possession Of A Weapon, New Details Of Alleged Robbery Emerge

[Via]