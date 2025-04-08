Kanye West Lists Three Reasons Why He Was Never Offered The Super Bowl

Kanye West is typically looking for ways to defend himself and validate the outlandish things he says and does. For example, he's been extremely critical of the late designer and former collaborator, Virgil Abloh. During his many X rants over the last two months, he's essentially felt that the luminary stole a lot of the spotlight from him. "One of his tweets read, "Imagine a n**** steal your dream and is given your crown because he ain't wear a red hat and then the culture you built mad at you speaking up on it. My own friends that knew how bad it hurt me came tryna check me for speaking up. I hate when n*****s try to tell me what the f*ck I can say."

He's since defended his position on the creative after a fan called him out for being salty even though he's so well off. "See this is the funny thing. People think money fixes everything. Money don't fix betrayal. It causes more of it." Fast forward to yesterday, April 8, where Kanye West was listing of reasons as to why he feels he has yet to be offered a Super Bowl Halftime Show. The tweet has since been deleted, but Complex was able to snag a screenshot of it. In the post, Ye believes are three.

For him, they include the infamous moment in which he said, "George Bush don't care about black people. The Taylor Swift movement moment. Wearing a MAGA hat." Of course, you can also throw in the fact that his relationship with Jay-Z has essentially been reduced to nothing. To clarify, though, Kanye is referring to "before I went full Nazi of course." While it does sound like he's taking some semblance of responsibility for his wild antics, he negates any of that by sticking by his decisions.