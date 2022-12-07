Lil Wayne fired back at claims that he assaulted his former assistant on a private jet. According to RadarOnline, the New Orleans rapper is claiming self-defense in the case.

HOLLYWOOD, CALIFORNIA – JULY 20: Lil Wayne attends the 2022 ESPYs at Dolby Theatre on July 20, 2022 in Hollywood, California. (Photo by Leon Bennett/Getty Images)

In the latest development, Weezy denied all wrongdoing in the case against him. His ex-assistant, Andrew Williams, previously claimed that the rapper assaulted him on a private jet. In fact, he demanded the court toss out the entire suit altogether.

Weezy denied harming Williams in any capacity before “claiming” that the ex-assistant failed to “exercise reasonable care and diligence” to avoid the alleged damage in the case. Furthermore, the Young Money founder denied Williams was not wrongfully terminated.

Williams filed a lawsuit against Lil Wayne, Young Money, and Signature Flight Support earlier this year. He accused Wayne of assault, battery, and inflicting emotional distress. However, Young Money and Signature Flight support face accusations of termination and negligence.

Williams alleged Wayne got into an argument with the pilot of the private jet, which is when he attempted to intervene. Though he may have tried to de-escalate the situation, he claimed Wayne turned around and struck him with a closed fist.

“The combination of a closed fist and the numerous rings and large jewelry on the hands of [Wayne] caused great harm to [Williams],” the suit said. The lawsuit also claims Lil Wayne was “willful and malicious” in order to cause injuries.

Williams added that he left the private jet to get medical attention at a hospital. Afterward, he received an email where someone from Wayne’s team demanded that he return a backpack and a Bluetooth speaker belonging to the rapper. Williams said that the email did not mention anything related to the incident.

The former assistant claims that he suffered emotional and physical damages as a result of the assault. He added that Lil Wayne humiliated him greatly throughout the whole ordeal.

A judge hasn’t ruled on Lil Wayne’s latest filing but we’ll keep you updated on the case.

[Via]