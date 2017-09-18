young money entertainment
- MusicLil Wayne's Ex-Assistant To Undergo Medical Exam In Alleged Assault Lawsuit: ReportLil Wayne previously claimed that he acted out of self-defense after he was accused of assaulting his former assistant. ByAron A.3.4K Views
- MusicCash Money Records: The Rise Of A Hip-Hop EmpireThe label behind Lil Wayne, Drake and Nicki Minaj enjoyed two stellar decades that ensured legacy status. ByDemi Phillips2.6K Views
- MusicLil Wayne Sued By Ex-Assistant Who Claims Rapper Punched Him: ReportThe former employee says that Wayne and a pilot were in an argument when the rapper hit him.ByErika Marie2.3K Views
- GossipMack Maine Wants "Bogus Ass Stories" To Stop After Lil Wayne Search Reports SurfaceHe's over it.ByErika Marie77.2K Views
- MusicDrake's "Omertà" & "Money In The Grave" Switch Labels From Cash MoneyDrake's two new singles now accurately credit Frozen Moments with the release.ByAlex Zidel38.1K Views
- MusicTyga Drops $10 Million Legal Dispute Against BirdmanTyga has dropped his lawsuit against Birdman and Cash Money.ByAlex Zidel4.2K Views
- MusicLil Wayne's Former YMCMB Protegé Facing Double Murder Charges In New OrleansThe rapper was signed to Young Money back in 2012ByErika Marie31.3K Views
- Music VideosCurren$y And Harry Fraud Release Visuals For "Sixty-Seven Turbo Jet"Wavy.Byhnhh2.1K Views
- MusicLil Wayne Promises A "Mula Summer" Starting With Drake's "Scorpion"Mack Maine teases a Young Money takeover this summer.ByAlex Zidel75.9K Views
- MusicLil Wayne & Young Money Try To Trademark "New Dirty Bastard": ReportLil Wayne may be looking to take up the "Dirty Bastard" mantle.ByMatthew Parizot7.2K Views
- MusicBirdman On Lil Wayne: "We Gotta Get This Sh-t Together"Birdman wants his feud with Lil Wayne to be patched up so as to not affect their children.ByAlex Zidel26.2K Views
- MusicBirdman & Lil Wayne Beef Squashed? New "Family" Photo Hints As MuchLil Wayne & Birdman look to have patched things up.ByAlex Zidel37.7K Views
- MusicJ Prince Calls Out Birdman & His Children, Asks Him To Respect & Pay Up Jas PrinceJ Prince checks Birdman for his bad business habits, spits some real talk regarding his relationship with Birdman.ByAlex Zidel118.4K Views
- Original ContentWho Is On Young Money? A Guide To The 2017 RosterAn overview of the current roster of Young Money artists. ByChristopher Armstrong78.2K Views