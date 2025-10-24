Rick Ross Selling His Luxurious Florida Pad For $6.5 Million

Rick Ross, rapper, businessman, and hustler extraordinaire, is putting up one of his vacation-esque retreats up for sale. The Mississippi-born mogul is moving on from his Southwest Ranches, Florida pad, which is situated in the Landmark Ranch Estates. Per XXL, Rozay listed it earlier this month on Sotheby's International Realty.
It spans a whopping 14,000 square feet and has some pretty incredible features to boot. Per the realty site's description, "Set on 2.348 acres of meticulously landscaped grounds, the gated residence features a long private drive and resort-style pool. Perfect for entertaining, it offers a covered summer kitchen, expansive patio, soundproof theater, custom bar, sound system, two offices, and a separate 2-bedroom guest house."
It continues, "Car enthusiasts will love the porte-cochere and 9-car garage. The luxurious primary suite boasts a custom one-of-a-kind closet, sitting area, bonus room, and spa-inspired bath."
But Ross did make some improvements during his four years of ownership. One of them was a necessity as the Miami native replaced the roof in 2023. Additionally, he had a gargantuan Rolls-Royce logo stamped in the driveway. He's always been a big fan of the double-R.
Some of you may be wondering if Ross is completely moving out of Florida. However, the answer is no. This one of multiple pads he's the proud proprietor of. For example, he has a place in Miami Beach that he acquired in 2023 called the Star Island Mansion.
But outside of this quaint but still lavish neighborhood, the MMG boss has another wildly extravagant home in Georgia. Nicknamed "The Promise Land," it boasts 109 rooms. That makes it one of the largest single-family homes in the state and features the largest residential pool in the United States.
In other Rick Ross news, Gucci Mane revealed that he said some nasty things about him in 2013. The Atlanta rapper deeply regretted his actions. "I was super embarrassed and hurt by the things I said because I wasn't well then, right, then I got locked up." He says it occurred during a mental episode and that Ross, among other's he called out, accepted his apology. "It was like a weight off my shoulders," he added.