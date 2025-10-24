Rick Ross Selling His Luxurious Florida Pad For $6.5 Million

BY Zachary Horvath 490 Views
Link Copied to Clipboard!
WNBA: Playoffs-Dallas Wings at Las Vegas Aces
Sep 24, 2023; Las Vegas, Nevada, USA; Recording artist and rapper Rick Ross performs during game one of the 2023 WNBA Semifinals between the Dallas Wings and the Las Vegas Aces at Michelob Ultra Arena. Mandatory Credit: Kirby Lee-USA TODAY Sports via Imagn Images
Rick Ross is putting a gorgeous home on the market, but he's still got another beautiful home in Georgia to go back to.

Rick Ross, rapper, businessman, and hustler extraordinaire, is putting up one of his vacation-esque retreats up for sale. The Mississippi-born mogul is moving on from his Southwest Ranches, Florida pad, which is situated in the Landmark Ranch Estates. Per XXL, Rozay listed it earlier this month on Sotheby's International Realty.

It spans a whopping 14,000 square feet and has some pretty incredible features to boot. Per the realty site's description, "Set on 2.348 acres of meticulously landscaped grounds, the gated residence features a long private drive and resort-style pool. Perfect for entertaining, it offers a covered summer kitchen, expansive patio, soundproof theater, custom bar, sound system, two offices, and a separate 2-bedroom guest house."

It continues, "Car enthusiasts will love the porte-cochere and 9-car garage. The luxurious primary suite boasts a custom one-of-a-kind closet, sitting area, bonus room, and spa-inspired bath."

But Ross did make some improvements during his four years of ownership. One of them was a necessity as the Miami native replaced the roof in 2023. Additionally, he had a gargantuan Rolls-Royce logo stamped in the driveway. He's always been a big fan of the double-R.

Read More: Cardi B Vs. BIA Rap Beef: Breaking Down Their Bars & Diss Tracks

Gucci Mane Rick Ross Apology

Some of you may be wondering if Ross is completely moving out of Florida. However, the answer is no. This one of multiple pads he's the proud proprietor of. For example, he has a place in Miami Beach that he acquired in 2023 called the Star Island Mansion.

But outside of this quaint but still lavish neighborhood, the MMG boss has another wildly extravagant home in Georgia. Nicknamed "The Promise Land," it boasts 109 rooms. That makes it one of the largest single-family homes in the state and features the largest residential pool in the United States.

In other Rick Ross news, Gucci Mane revealed that he said some nasty things about him in 2013. The Atlanta rapper deeply regretted his actions. "I was super embarrassed and hurt by the things I said because I wasn't well then, right, then I got locked up." He says it occurred during a mental episode and that Ross, among other's he called out, accepted his apology. "It was like a weight off my shoulders," he added.

Read More: Drake's "Not Like Us" Lawsuit Was Doomed From The Start

About The Author
Zachary Horvath
Zachary Horvath is one of the Music Freelance News Writers at HotNewHipHop and has held that title since August 2023. Prior to this position, he held another freelance gig covering local high school football, girls and boys varsity basketball, in addition to recapping Cleveland Cavaliers games remotely. He's taken the previous experience and used it to become a jack of all trades at HotNewHipHop. Zach has thoroughly enjoyed tackling some of the trending topics in sports, with a larger focus on hip-hop and pop culture. Some of those include Bronny James's draft stock, a multitude of angles swirling around the Drake and Kendrick Lamar beef, as well as Diddy's arrest and lawsuits. Separate from the headlines that everyone wants to hear about, he was fortunate enough to help spread Zaytoven's current thoughts at the time around mid-December in 2023. Even though being able to give his expertise on these stories is fulfilling, being able to share his passion for releases trumps that ever so slightly. Having the chance to express his excitement indirectly about what he thinks our readers should be checking out/revisiting grows his passion for writing that much more.
Recommended Content
Buffalo Bills' Damar Hamlin On Capitol Hill To Discuss NFL Safety Legislation Sports Damar Hamlin Visits Capitol Hill 5.0K
Memorial Day Weekend Grand Finale Hosted By Meek Mill, Teyana Taylor And YG Music Diddy & Meek Mill Wear Matching Outfits In Resurfaced Photo Amid Rumors They Slept Together 78.9K
The 2023 ESPY Awards - Red Carpet Sports Damar Hamlin Awards ESPY To Team Who Saved His Life 3.5K
Rick Ross Buy Miami Mansion 37 Million Music Rick Ross Reportedly Has His Sights On $37 Million Miami Mansion 999
Comments 0