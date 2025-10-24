Rick Ross Selling His Luxurious Florida Pad For $6.5 Million

Rick Ross is putting a gorgeous home on the market, but he's still got another beautiful home in Georgia to go back to.

In other Rick Ross news, Gucci Mane revealed that he said some nasty things about him in 2013. The Atlanta rapper deeply regretted his actions. "I was super embarrassed and hurt by the things I said because I wasn't well then, right, then I got locked up." He says it occurred during a mental episode and that Ross, among other's he called out, accepted his apology. "It was like a weight off my shoulders," he added.

About The Author

Zachary Horvath is one of the Music Freelance News Writers at HotNewHipHop and has held that title since August 2023. Prior to this position, he held another freelance gig covering local high school football, girls and boys varsity basketball, in addition to recapping Cleveland Cavaliers games remotely. He's taken the previous experience and used it to become a jack of all trades at HotNewHipHop. Zach has thoroughly enjoyed tackling some of the trending topics in sports, with a larger focus on hip-hop and pop culture. Some of those include Bronny James's draft stock, a multitude of angles swirling around the Drake and Kendrick Lamar beef, as well as Diddy's arrest and lawsuits. Separate from the headlines that everyone wants to hear about, he was fortunate enough to help spread Zaytoven's current thoughts at the time around mid-December in 2023. Even though being able to give his expertise on these stories is fulfilling, being able to share his passion for releases trumps that ever so slightly. Having the chance to express his excitement indirectly about what he thinks our readers should be checking out/revisiting grows his passion for writing that much more.