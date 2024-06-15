Raveena Can Finally Spread Her Wings On "Where The Butterflies Go In The Rain"

Just the like the title, this album is delicate and beautiful.

Raveena has built an incredible world with this new album, Where the Butterflies Go in the Rain. The highly anticipated follow-up to her well-received 2022 tape, Asha's Awakening, this third solo outing was one that took a lot of time, though. But according to Raveena, "I think this is the record I made where I felt like if I died after this, I could die happy and complete." Part of the reason why the New York City native came to this realization is because of where she started mentally when crafting Where the Butterflies Go. "I was licking a lot of fresh and old wounds when I first started making this record. I felt like a too soft butterfly with tattered and torn wings", she explains.

Like a delicate butterfly avoiding the rainfall, Raveena went back to where she feels safe. Those were either, "The sunlight in my living room, to the mountains near my house, my car with my friends on road trips, [or] to my altar and my lover's bedroom". To help let go of some of that assumed stress, Raveena did not pigeonhole herself to a certain creative method. Instead, "I didn’t have many rules or restrictions for myself in this record - I just wanted every song to sound like sunlight. ease, ease, ease - that’s the word I kept repeating to myself." The final product winds up being blissful, beautiful, and utterly serene with vulnerable storytelling and memorable moments.

Listen To Where The Butterflies Go In The Rain By Raveena

Where the Butterflies Go in the Rain Tracklist: