Moses Sumney Wants Old-School Love On The Breathtaking "Vintage"

BYZachary Horvath
moses sumney vintagemoses sumney vintage
The Asheville, North Carolina songwriter stuns.

Moses Sumney is the definition of a bada**. The Asheville, North Carolina really does it all. He can sing, produce, direct, act, and write all while being underrated somehow. He is a true unicorn and someone that needs more flowers than he already receives. Mainstream listeners might know him for his feature credits with artists like The Weeknd, Metro Boomin, James Blake, among others. But he is much more than that, as his solo material has produced some truly beautiful pieces of art. One of those works includes the latest single from Moses Sumney, "Vintage".

This is the latest offering from the 32-year-old soul/R&B veteran, and it follows up on a feature he did for Shabaka on "Insecurities". Hopefully, "Vintage" is the start of an album rollout, because this song deserves that kind of shine. Moses pens an endearing song about a love that he feels needs to go back to its old ways. To us, there is also a metaphor of how relationships do not feel as treasured as they used to when previous generations were finding their partners.

Listen To "Vintage" By Moses Sumney

It is all performed with a breathy and delicate delivery, and a dynamic vocal range. The instrumental is also wonderfully blissful. The light drum patterns to the piano and sparkly synths are so complementary and add a lot of whimsy to "Vintage". Not only do the lyrics portray it, but the beat also has that "Afro-sheen on it". This track for Moses Sumney comes at an exciting time, as he is going to appear in the upcoming horror film MaXXXine, which stars Mia Goth, Lily Collins, Halsey, and Kevin Bacon. You can check out the track above and the movie on July 5.

What are your thoughts on "Vintage" by Moses Sumney? Is this one of his best songs as of late, why or why not? Do you think he is due to drop a new album this year? What aspect of the song did you enjoy the most? We would like to hear what you have to say, so be sure to leave your thoughts in the comments section below. Additionally, always keep it locked in with HNHH for all of the latest news surrounding Moses Sumney. Finally, stay with us for everything else going on in the music world.

Quotable Lyrics:

Wanna double back
Wanna put my timе machine on it
It's alright, it's alright, I lean on it
Can we turn vintage?
Can we put that afro-sheen on it?
It's alright, it's alright, I feed on it

