Shabaka Composes An Incredible New Age Experience Across His Debut Album "Perceive Its Beauty, Acknowledge Its Grace"

Shabaka has been a steady figure in the world of new age and jazz for about seven years or so and is highly respected. What is really impressive about that is the fact that the Londoner has not dropped a project yet. That is until this weekend, as Shabaka has just come through with his debut album, Perceive Its Beauty, Acknowledge Its Grace. For this first official LP, he did not cheap out on the features and truly giving this project all of his soul and energy.

For example, the listed features are plentiful. Moses Sumney lands on "Innocence," one of the three singles for Perceive Its Beauty. Shabaka also went and got Floating Points, rapper E L U C I D, as well as Saul Williams. However, the credits behind the scenes were also a major priority for Shabaka on Perceive Its Beauty. Andre 3000, who everyone knows tried his hand pretty successfully in this same space on New Blue Sun, is listed as a flute performer.

Shabaka spoke with Mojo about creating this album and ditching the saxophone his fans have come to know and love him for. "It's weird when you come to the end of something musically, it forces you to sharpen up," he said. "There's something about knowing this is it - there's no room for maneuver, it’s your chance to make your statement." Make a statement he did.

Perceive Its Beauty, Acknowledge Its Grace Tracklist:

End Of Innocence As The Planets And The Stars Collapse Insecurities (feat. Moses Sumney) Managing My Breath, What Fear Had Become (feat. Saul Williams) The Wounded Need To Be Replenished Body To Inhabit (feat. E L U C I D) I'll Do Whatever You Want (feat. Floating Points & Laraaji) Living (feat. Eska) Breathing Kiss Me Before I Forget (feat. Lianne La Havas) Song Of The Motherland (feat. Anum Iyapo)

