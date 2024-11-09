Benji. Turns The "Love Gun" Series Into A Trilogy With The Final Entry

Benji. is one our favorite talents from the Spillage Village crew thanks to his stunning voice. No matter what sort of track he hops on, you can almost guarantee that he's going to deliver on his end. A great example of this is "Bobby Boucher," arguably the group's catchiest banger. Why it's not a captivating vocal display, his ability to match a vibe of song like this one is pretty incredible. The cockiness is heavy and Benji. manages to put on a cool, calm, and collected persona with tons of personality. On top of that, he produced the track, making him that much more of star. This weekend though, we are talking exclusively about Benji. instead of the gang because his new EP, Love Gun 3, is here.
This is a series that the Pittsburgh born artist has been eyeing on completing and he's getting to fulfill that promise to himself here. The trilogy kicked off in October of last year, with the second entry actually landing in July of this year. Benji. said farewell to the Love Gun era on social media, expressing gratuity for being able to bring his ideas to life. However, the now GRAMMY nominated act is looking toward what's next. "Last but not least, Love Gun 3 🎸❤️ out & available EVERYWHERE! Happy and proud to bring this trilogy to a close and excited for what lies ahead!" We are too Benji. and we are loving the EP as well. Let us know what you think by submitting your thoughts in the comments below.
Love Gun 3 - Benji. & Spillage Village
Love Gun 3 Tracklist:
- Joy Peace Love
- Spaceship Coupe
- Gimme
- Simple
- Night Rider
- Good Cookin' with EARTHGANG, Johnny Venus
- Plan A with Nappy Roots