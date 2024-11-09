Benji. Turns The "Love Gun" Series Into A Trilogy With The Final Entry

Benji. closes the book on this chapter of his career.

This is a series that the Pittsburgh born artist has been eyeing on completing and he's getting to fulfill that promise to himself here. The trilogy kicked off in October of last year, with the second entry actually landing in July of this year. Benji. said farewell to the Love Gun era on social media, expressing gratuity for being able to bring his ideas to life. However, the now GRAMMY nominated act is looking toward what's next. "Last but not least, Love Gun 3 🎸❤️ out & available EVERYWHERE! Happy and proud to bring this trilogy to a close and excited for what lies ahead!" We are too Benji. and we are loving the EP as well. Let us know what you think by submitting your thoughts in the comments below.

Benji. is one our favorite talents from the Spillage Village crew thanks to his stunning voice. No matter what sort of track he hops on, you can almost guarantee that he's going to deliver on his end. A great example of this is "Bobby Boucher," arguably the group's catchiest banger. Why it's not a captivating vocal display, his ability to match a vibe of song like this one is pretty incredible. The cockiness is heavy and Benji. manages to put on a cool, calm, and collected persona with tons of personality. On top of that, he produced the track, making him that much more of star. This weekend though, we are talking exclusively about Benji. instead of the gang because his new EP, Love Gun 3, is here.

About The Author

Zachary Horvath is one of the Music Freelance News Writers at HotNewHipHop and has held that title since August 2023. Prior to this position, he held another freelance gig covering local high school football, girls and boys varsity basketball, in addition to recapping Cleveland Cavaliers games remotely. He's taken the previous experience and used it to become a jack of all trades at HotNewHipHop. Zach has thoroughly enjoyed tackling some of the trending topics in sports, with a larger focus on hip-hop and pop culture. Some of those include Bronny James's draft stock, a multitude of angles swirling around the Drake and Kendrick Lamar beef, as well as Diddy's arrest and lawsuits. Separate from the headlines that everyone wants to hear about, he was fortunate enough to help spread Zaytoven's current thoughts at the time around mid-December in 2023. Even though being able to give his expertise on these stories is fulfilling, being able to share his passion for releases trumps that ever so slightly. Having the chance to express his excitement indirectly about what he thinks our readers should be checking out/revisiting grows his passion for writing that much more.