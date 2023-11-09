“RENAISSANCE: A FILM BY BEYONCE” Gets First Trailer

Beyoncé has released the first trailer for her upcoming tour film, RENAISSANCE: A FILM BY BEYONCÉ. The 98-second trailer is sure to hype up the Beyhive with a hard focus on the recent tour's jaw-dropping visuals. Furthermore, it provides some inspirational words from the Queen B herself. "In this world that is very male-dominated, I’ve had to be really tough. To balance motherhood and being on this stage, it just reminds me of who I really am," Beyoncé can be heard saying in voiceover.

The Renaissance World Tour, Beyoncé's first since On the Run II in 2018, was one of the stories of the summer. It began with a show in Stockholm that caused an inflation spike in Sweden. Then, after 56 shows across two continents, it came to an end with a mind-blowing finale in Kansas City. There are so many stories that have come out of the tour. They range from fan moments to Beyoncé paying out of pocket to extend metro service hours in DC. The long-awaited concert film is set to drop on December 1.

Beyoncé Attends Premiere Of Taylor Swift: The Eras Tour

However, Beyoncé isn't the only person putting out a concert film this year. Last month, Taylor Swift released Taylor Swift: The Eras Tour, which recapped the North American leg of her own massive 2023 tour. While Swift will tour Asia and Europe next year, the decision was made to release the film following the North American leg.

Furthermore, when the film was released last month, Beyoncé was on hand to join Swift at the premiere. "I’m so glad I’ll never know what my life would’ve been like without @beyonce‘s influence. The way she’s taught me and every artist out here to break rules and defy industry norms. Her generosity of spirit. Her resilience and versatility. She’s been a guiding light throughout my career and the fact that she showed up tonight was like an actual fairytale. 😇🙏🥹," Swift wrote of the moment on Instagram.

