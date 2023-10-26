Beyonce’s “RENAISSANCE” Film Poster Hypes Up Fans In A Stunning Way

With every glimpse we get into the show-stopping tour’s documentary, fans are more and more assured of its grandiosity.

BYGabriel Bras Nevares
Beyoncé's RENAISSANCE tour documentary is almost a month away from its December 1st release date, and fans couldn't be more excited for it. Sure, steep ticket prices are hard to swallow, but the days of affordable film experiences are unfortunately over regardless of what you're watching. Even with that in mind, a new poster that she shared via Instagram on Thursday (October 26) makes even the stingiest of movie or music fans' mouths water. Moreover, the pop, soul, dance, and R&B superstar stands behind a backlight that accentuates her figure. Beyonce raises her normal arms and joins her hands above her head, and silver ones stem from her silver suit and caress her body.

Overall, it's very likely a visual homage to Fritz Lang's classic and pioneering 1927 science-fiction film, Metropolis. This should come as no surprise, as Beyoncé's 2022 album and subsequently massive world tour for it are steeped in futuristic aesthetics, homages to art of the past, and a strong focus on history, culture, and innovation. However, much of this tribute is dedicated to the queer community that birthed and championed dance music. Not only will the Beyhive get all the audiovisual opulence of these performances, but they will likely connect deeply with her overall artistic vision and inspirations.

Beyonce Shares Stunning New Poster For "RENAISSANCE" Film: Peep Below

On that note, it would be great if this RENAISSANCE film also shows some of the album's creative process, too. That may be too much to ask, or could distract from the main purpose of the tour doc, but it would still be compelling. For example, many of the project's tracks have very interesting backstories or reference points, such as Beyonce's track "CHURCH GIRL" which was originally for Jay-Z. Regardless of what the movie shows, fans are theorizing and discussing it with the same level of passion as MCU-heads.

Meanwhile, what do you think about this new poster for the RENAISSANCE film? Do you think we'll just get performance clips or will we take a closer look into the album or other aspects of her work? However you may feel, let us know in the comments section down below. Also, come back to HNHH for the latest news and updates on Beyonce.

