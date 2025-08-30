Rihanna Celebrates 20 Years In Music With Touching Tribute

Rihanna is a cultural force across multiple market corners. Film, fashion, and beauty are the ones she's had her main focus on as of the last several years. But her path to dominance began back in 2005 when she released her debut album, Music of the Sun.

She took off from there and the rest is history. Just some incredible stats to throw out to you, RiRi has sold over 100 million albums, acquired over 150 billion streams, and possesses the most certified diamond records by any female artist.

Moreover, the Barbados native can also say that she's an Academy Award nominee, a two-time Emmy winner, and boasts 14 number one songs. The list goes on and on from there, but these are just a few things Rihanna has accomplished in 20 years.

She celebrated all of these achievements while thanking her fans and everyone else involved for helping her reach these unparalleled heights. The soon-to-be mother of three shared a moving tweet to go along with a two-and-half-minute long tribute video documenting her stellar run.

"20 years ago, i left my country, my culture, my food, and family to embark on a journey that started with the release of my very first body of music! So many of you were a part of my life and career since the very beginning, and some of you have joined the adventure along the way. I’m forever grateful to all of you," she begins.

Rihanna New Album

"Each of you played a very crucial role in where this journey has taken me thus far! I just wanted to take this moment to say thank you! Thank you for the greatest first 20 years ever! 20 years of the most loyal, die-hard fans that don’t play about me whatsoever. 20 years of hard work and hardworking teams around me, 20 years of lessons, 20 years of unforgettable experiences and accomplishments, 20 years of my family being my number one support system, and to all the people who said yes to me and gave me a chance before it was "cool" to (Execs, DJ’s, writers, producers, dancers, choreographers, directors, fashion designers, photographers, glam, journalists, brands, mentors, etc etc)."

She concludes, "20 years worth of thanks to you!! I thank God, He’s been very generous to me and the Glory belongs to Him! #R20."

While her Navy is certainly thankful for the kind words, they also joked about where the ninth album is at. No one knows that yet, but we do know that it is coming at some point.

What is definite at this moment is some special merchandise to accompany this incredible milestone. Clothing, action figures, and a box set with all eight of her albums are a part of it. The latter doesn't have a release date yet, though.

Rihanna did the same thing around Christmas time in 2016 with the vinyl bundle.