Rihanna is bringing back a rare collector's item for physical album junkies and it's coming real soon. The R&B/pop phenom will be rereleasing a special box set of all eight of her studio albums. The Barbados native did this back in 2016, right around Christmas.

It was a 15xLP package with all of them being double-disc LPs but 2011's Talk That Talk. Other goodies included a 186-page hardcover book with large prints of the various CD booklets from each album. Furthermore, a signed vinyl slipmat was thrown in for good measure.

The packaging was really impressive too as it came in a large black box with her signature in white print. You can still buy it on Amazon for over $1,000. But if you want to see if you can get it for a slightly more reasonable price, you'll have the chance to do so.

Per Uproxx, today marks the 20-year anniversary of RiRi's debut Music of the Sun which featured her first hit "Pon de Replay." To celebrate two decades of dominance a new edition called the R20 vinyl box set will be arriving.

It appears that the box design will be all white with her trademark "Rhenna" doodle that's been her IG profile picture for years.

Rihanna Pregnant

You can sign up to learn when you'll be able to purchase it at this link here. There are other items in this celebratory drop, including a layered t-shirt, a "Rhenna" hoodie, as well as a doll. The action figure's arms and legs can be manipulated. They are all pre-order only, with the clothing items shipping on October 17.

The doll will head out to customers on Halloween.

While this is a cool release, fans are still eager as we are for her ninth album. It's been rumored to drop soon, but no one truly knows if 2025 will be the year. She does have a third child on the way with A$AP Rocky, which she swears won't hinder the LP's progress.

She's proudly been showing off her baby bump, debuting at the Met Gala earlier this year. The gender remains a question mark, but it's believed to be a girl, with Vegas bettors leaning towards Rebel being the name.