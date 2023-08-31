Lil Baby & Fat Joe Talk Sneakers: Watch

Lil Baby is someone who has been building quite the sneaker collection for himself over the last few years. Overall, sneakers are a huge part of popular culture and fashion. At the end of the day, sneakers can prove to be the centerpiece of an outfit. Although not everyone is a sneakerhead, most people still appreciate shoes. When you have lots of money, you have access to all of the sneakers in the world. As you can imagine, the artist has taken full advantage of that, and we can see it with every outfit.

In a recent video where Lil Baby showed off his sneaker collection, he claimed that he has a collection that could realistically rival that of Fat Joe. Of course, Fat Joe is a legend in the sneaker world. He has some truly amazing shoes and he even has some one-of-ones that some people could only dream of having. Consequently, some people were not vibing with what Baby had to say. Funny enough, the two got to meet up recently, where they spoke about sneakers.

Lil Baby x Fat Joe

In the clip above, you can see Fat Joe presenting Baby with what appears to be a pair of Nike Air Force 1 Lows. This then leads to a fairly animated conversation about shoes. Overall, it was a pretty cool link-up and those around them thought so too as they all had their phones out. Now, we imagine Lil Baby and Fat Joe are going to be bonded by sneakers forever. Perhaps this could lead to some collaborations in the future. Moreover, it could open up Baby to better access to exclusive shoes

If you really compared collections, Fat Joe would probably win. However, he has had a two-decade head start, so it is hardly fair to compare. Let us know who you think has the better collection, in the comments section below. Additionally, stay tuned to HNHH for the latest news and updates from around the music world.

