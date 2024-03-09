Quavo & Rich The Kid Are The "Real Ones" On Our New Fire Emoji Playlist Update: Stream

Our "Fire Emoji" update this week also includes new tracks from MIKE, Russ, and Kenny Mason, plus some amazing features throughout.

Quavo Rich Kid Real One Fire Emoji Playlist Stream Hip Hop News

March is heating up fast, and our Fire Emoji playlist update is here to round up the best rap releases of the week. First up is Quavo and Rich The Kid with their new single "Real One," which is a slightly familiar but mostly bouncy and fun banger that takes it back to their roots a little bit. Still, a woozy synth melody gives it a bit of a different flair compared to their other material, although the Rich Forever member is used to these pallets. They also provide some vocal dynamism with their deliveries and their flows that, while not perfect, give this track some pretty necessary and vibrant life.

Next up on Fire Emoji is, in our opinion, the best release of the week: MIKE and Tony Seltzer's collaborative album Pinball. It's a short but very sweet collection of sometimes moody, mostly visceral, always hard, and consistently compelling rap songs that play in a few different sounds and styles. Earl Sweatshirt and Tony Shhnow help out on "On God," which is one of the most ethereal cuts here. Meanwhile, the Burning Desire MC flows effortlessly and pays homage to UGK on the fast-paced and unbelievably mood-lifting "Underground Kingz."

Karrueche Tran's Flirty Quavo Comment Catches Our Attention, He Steps Out With Erica Fontaine

HNHH Fire Emoji Playlist: Stream

As far as other hot singles this week, we wanted to shout out the new team-up between Russ and DJ Premier, "Work This Out." It's a bit slower and moodier of a beat than what fans might expect from the legendary beatsmith, but it's still a well-constructed and evolutionary sample flip and build from him. As for the Atlanta lyricist, he actually takes a more melodic and melancholy approach on this song, so it's great to hear how both parties here are moving a bit out of their comfort zones here. Well, the rapper's always been great with melodies and displayed this side of him, but it's not the first thing that comes to mind when you think of Preemo, which is welcome.

Finally, we wanted to highlight two great new singles from Kenny Mason, "JUMPIN IN" and "US." He continues to show why he's one of the more consistent artists in the game today that comes through with grounded and gritty bars and minimally lush production. Let us know in the comments what your favorite Fire Emoji release was this week, as well as what we missed. Check out the playlist above and, as always, stick around on HNHH for the latest great music drops around the clock.

Kenny Mason "9": 5 Things We Want

