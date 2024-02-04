J. Cole Shouts Out Fan Who Ripped His Signature Off Poster At Concert: Watch

It's wild that the Dreamville MC even knew that this happened, but seeing this in-the-flesh appreciation is something special.

BYGabriel Bras Nevares
2023 iHeartRadio Music Festival - Show

J. Cole and Drake are taking on the world -– well, select U.S. cities for now -– on their Big As The What? tour, an expansion of the latter's It's All A Blur trek with 21 S*vage. Moreover, this means that fans of either artist are flooding ticket sites with the chance to go, and some take a special item with them. One particularly big fan of the Dreamville rapper found his signature on a poster around the city of a recent tour stop, and ripped it right off the wall. Turns out that he actually referenced this incident while onstage, and in the clip below, you can see him acknowledge the fan in the crowd who screamed to take credit.

Furthermore, this parallels the wild fan interactions that Drake experienced during his 2023 concerts. While he certainly has more commercial and universal appeal when it comes to fanbases, few die-hards support their GOAT more than J. Cole fans. As such, it's heartening to see him acknowledge this outpouring of love, especially as one of the best rappers of the 2010s decade still going strong. Surely, it can be hard sometimes to keep this acclaim in mind when dealing with other stresses such as, let's say, touring with the 6ix God.

J. Cole Fan Rips Signature Off Tour Poster, He Shouts Them Out On Stage: Watch

However, the good news is that J. Cole is probably going to receive a lot more praise and flowers very soon. Fans recently went wild when he suggested his next album, The Fall Off, is almost complete. If we get a new project from the North Carolina native in 2024, it will no doubt go down as one of the biggest releases of the year in all of music. Considering the high bar that releases from Kanye West and others set for rap this year, that's no small feat.

Then again, this is the Big As The What? tour, and clips of it certainly make it seem larger than life. Also, there's the recent praise that Eminem gave the "Secret Recipe." spitter, so he has a lot to be proud of. With his quality control and track record in mind, his next offering will give fans even more reason to treasure his signature. For more news and the latest updates on J. Cole, stay up to date on HNHH.

