Just Blaze's 7 Best Beats

Just Blaze is undoubtedly one of hip-hop’s most skilled producers. Throughout his prolific career, the New Jersey-based beatmaker has crafted tracks for some of the biggest names in hip-hop. Just Blaze’s grandiose style of production mixed with intricate musicality has resulted in some of hip-hop's most iconic songs. He specifically dominated the 2000s with his easily identifiable sound that has never staled.

Just Blaze has produced many major hit singles, including T.I.’s “Live Your Life,” and Joe Budden’s “Pump It Up.” He also produced numerous tracks on Eminem’s Recovery. Blaze is also the man behind some of hip hop’s most culturally impactful moments like Jay Electronica’s “Exhibit C” and “Exhibit A,” Fabolous’s “Breathe,” and Freeway’s “What We Do.” Beyond hip-hop, Blaze has collaborated with the likes of Beyoncé, Usher, and Mariah Carey. Today, we are ranking Just Blaze’s 7 greatest productions from least to greatest. Take a look at the list below.

“Oh Boy” is a classic among the many songs that Just Blaze produced on Cam’ron’s Come Home With Me. Just’s name may be the song's first words, but one can instantly recognize the producer’s signature sound on the track. He flips Rose Royce’s “I’m Going Down” into a simple loop, around which Cam’ron and Juelz Santana base their verses. A brilliant chipmunk soul sample, “Oh Boy” made for easily one of Cam’ron’s best songs. Just Blaze and The Diplomats reprised “Oh Boy” on Mariah Carey’s “Boy (I Need You).” They would eventually recreate their magic again on “I Really Mean It.”

6. “Compton” - Kendrick Lamar Ft. Dr. Dre (2012)

Kendrick Lamar’s good kid, m.A.A.d. city plays like a short film, and its closing track is certainly cinematic. “Compton” ends the hip-hop classic on an extremely high note as Just Blaze supplies a triumphant beat for Kendrick Lamar and Dr. Dre to exchange bars. He takes the song to greater heights towards the end, adding extra flourishes to the production. The addition of the talk box also makes the song feel distinctively West Coast. Ultimately, "Compton" is one of the album's pinnacle moments, thanks to Just Blaze's production.

5. “Touch The Sky”- Kanye West Ft. Lupe Fiasco (2005)

Many of Kanye West’s greatest hits are self-produced, but the Just Blaze-produced “Touch the Sky” sees him fully focusing on his bars. The song prominently samples Curtis Mayfield’s “Move On Up,” slowing the song down with additional percussion. Just Blaze does not manipulate the sample much at all. He allows it to become the main backdrop for Kanye and Lupe Fiasco’s rhymes. While Just’s best beats are often composed very intricately, the sample on “Touch the Sky” did not need much modification. The use of “Move On Up” drives the track for a phenomenally produced instrumental.

4. “Show Me What You Got” - JAY-Z (2006)

Just Blaze has given many of his best productions to JAY-Z, a few of which are included on this list. “Show Me What You Got” is easily the best of the multiple standout tracks that he produced on Kingdom Come. If “Touch the Sky” is Just Blaze at his most simplistic, then “Show Me What You Got” is one of his most intricate beats. A combination of multiple samples, drum programming, and live instrumentation; the song is powerfully jazzy in its production.

Just Blaze sampled “Darkest Light” by the Lafayette Afro Rock Band for its main backing track and Johnny Pate’s “Shaft of Africa” for the lead melody. He explained the process for the song’s creation in an episode of NPR Music’s The Formula, where he continued to build on top of the samples. He and 1500 Or Nothin’ “jumped on keys, guitar, bass, and organs” for one masterful composition. Just Blaze served as the main orchestrator in the production while the instrumentation from 1500 Or Nothin’ brought it to greater heights. With an excellent beat from Just Blaze, “Show Me What You Got” served as JAY-Z’s perfect comeback single.

3. “Lord Knows” - Drake Ft. Rick Ross (2011)

The instrumental for “Lord Knows” has Just Blaze written all over it. From its stunning gospel sample to the scattered percussion, it contains the maximalist elements of production that Just Blaze is known for. Arguably one of hip hop's greatest gospel flips, “Lord Knows” samples “Lord, Lord” by Andrew Brown and the National Baptist Convention Choir. The combined samples were flipped into a hard-hitting beat drop. It serves as the perfect soundtrack for Drake to spit some of his most legendary bars. Just Blaze strips the production back during Rick Ross’s verse, adding another lively element to the beat. Possibly Drake and Ross’s most legendary collaboration, “Lord Knows” captivates listeners, not only with its lyrics but with its remarkable production.

2. “Public Service Announcement (Interlude)” - JAY-Z (2003)

Starting with perhaps the most famous bassline in both of their catalogs, JAY-Z commands the Just Blaze production as he re-introduces himself on “Public Service Announcement.” While Jay drops some of his most impressive bars on the track, the iconic album interlude is unmistakable with its Just Blaze-produced beat. Sampling “Seed Of Love” by The Little Boy Blues, the organ and drums crash over the famous bassline. One of JAY-Z’s most iconic tracks and one of Just Blaze’s best productions, “Public Service Announcement” is a hip-hop staple. What is even more impressive about the song is that Just Blaze made the beat in about ten minutes.

1. “U Don’t Know” - JAY-Z (2001)

Just Blaze has produced instrumentals for many of JAY-Z’s greatest songs, but his best beat is one of their earliest collaborations. Producing on The Blueprint was a breakout moment for Blaze, handling three different tracks. But, “U Don’t Know” stands out, immediately grabbing listeners with its energetic production and Hov’s commanding presence. The fiery beat puts all attention on Jay to spit some of his toughest rhymes. “U Don’t Know” is a quintessential Just Blaze, production marking the Roc-a-Fella sound of the 2000s. A high-energy track, the song also includes flourishes of soul with its chipmunk samples and vocal screams. The aggressive rapping from M.O.P. on the song’s remix also adds to the intensity of the instrumental. “U Don’t Know” displays JAY-Z and Just Blaze’s musical chemistry as one of Hov’s best lyrical moments and Blaze’s greatest production.

