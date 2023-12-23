Zion Willimson's Contract No Longer Guaranteed

The final three years of Zion Williamson's contract are no longer guaranteed due to the amount of time that Williamson has missed due to injury. Because Williamson missed more than 22 games last season, he triggered a clause in his contract that converted his 2025-28 salary from guaranteed to non-guaranteed. The main consequence of this is that the Pelicans can now waive Williamson without financial penalties after the 2024/25 season. However, Williamson can earn back his guaranteed status by appearing in enough games and hitting specific weigh-in checkpoints.

This season, Williamson is averaging 22 points, 5.8 rebounds, and 4.6 assists as the Pelicans have started 17-12 and currently hold the sixth seed in the West. However, Williamson has been hit with criticism on multiple occasions for seeming out of shape and having several poor performances. Williamson's alleged ex, pornstar Moriah Mills, told Williamson to "get on the treadmill" and cut things like soda from his diet.

Zion Williamson Cops To Poor IST Performance

One of the games for which Williamson has faced the most criticism is the Pelicans' In-Season Tournament semifinal against the Lakers. "I got to be better. I got to be more aggressive, finding my shot. And I got to do more things to get my team going. I think I was too laid-back tonight, and I just can't do that. And defensively I got to be better. I have a problem where I literally just try to hunt the best shot possible every time, but my teammates, they expect more from me. I expect more from myself. But I got to just trust my game. I just got to be more aggressive. I think if I'm more aggressive that energy will definitely carry over," Williamson said after going 13/2/2 in the 44-point loss.

Shaq was especially critical of Williamson's performance in the game. “Does not run hard — it’s not a diss, this is gonna be a lesson from one great big man to another guy that can be a great. Does not run hard. I had the same problem my first, second year — I thought I was running hard. Charles talks about this all the time, my talent’s gonna get me 20. When I start going to 20, 30, and 40, it’s because I started doing certain things. He doesn’t create easy points for himself. I saw a couple times when he had a couple times at the basket, he don’t seal, right? He doesn’t demand the ball … and he doesn’t have that look. He just doesn’t have that look. And he doesn’t rebound. He does not rebound," Shaq said.

