Wiz Khalifa Defends Himself For Giving Son Birthday Punches

Wiz Khalifa is pushing back after a video from his son’s birthday celebration sparked heated reactions online. The rapper recently shared a clip from Sebastian “Bash” Taylor Thomaz’s 13th birthday. In the footage, Bash stands against a wall as Wiz, wearing a boxing glove, proceeds to punch him lightly in the midsection. One punch for each year he’s turned. The ritual, often referred to as “birthday licks,” is a tradition some families grew up with, though not everyone on social media saw it that way.

After the clip circulated, critics questioned whether the moment was appropriate. Supporters, meanwhile, argued that the punches were lighthearted and symbolic rather than harmful. Wiz later addressed the controversy during a livestream, appearing surprised that the post generated backlash at all. He described the taps as gentle and emphasized that it’s something he views as a normal birthday custom. According to him, the moment wasn’t meant to be controversial. Moreover, just a playful milestone marking his son entering his teenage years.

Wiz Khalifa Defends His Stance

He also drew parallels to boxing gyms and training spaces, where taking light body shots is often part of conditioning and camaraderie. In his view, the tradition falls more in line with bonding than discipline.

Outside of the viral debate, both parents shared warm messages celebrating Bash’s big day. Wiz highlighted his son’s character and growth, while his mother, Amber Rose, posted her own tribute reflecting on how proud she is of him as he steps into his teenage years.